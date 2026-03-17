March Madness injuries to know: Updates for key players ahead of the men’s NCAA Tournament

Injuries are an unfortunate reality of sports, and in an event as big as the NCAA Tournament, there is a lot of news to keep track of.

It’s important when picking your bracket to know who is going to play, who is not and who could go either way. Here is a full list of notable injuries to keep track of before action tips off.

Alabama

Aden Holloway (Non-Injury; arrested on felony drug charge) - Questionable

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Arkansas

Karter Knox (torn meniscus surgery) - Questionable

BYU

Richie Saunders (torn ACL) - Out

Clemson

Carter Welling (torn ACL) - Out

Duke

Caleb Foster (foot fracture) - Out, but could return later in tournament

Patrick Ngongba II (foot soreness) - Questionable

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Gonzaga

Braden Huff (reported kneecap dislocation) - Questionable

Kentucky

Jayden Quaintance (knee soreness) - Questionable

Louisville

Mikel Brown Jr. (sore back) - Questionable

Michigan

L.J. Cason (torn ACL) - Out

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North Carolina

Caleb Wilson (thumb fracture) - Out

Ohio State

Taison Chatman (groin) - Questionable

Penn

Ethan Roberts (concussion) - Questionable

Saint Mary’s

Harry Wessels (ankle) - Expected to Play

SMU

B.J. Edwards (ankle) - Expected to Play

Texas

Lassina Traore (knee) - Questionable

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Texas Tech

Christian Anderson (pulled groin) - Expected to Play

JT Toppin (torn ACL) - Out

LeJuan Watts (lower leg) - Expected to Play

UCLA

Donovan Dent (calf discomfort) - Expected to Play

Tyler Bilodeau (knee strain) - Expected to Play

UConn

Silas Demary (mild ankle sprain) - Questionable

Jaylin Stewart (knee soreness) - Expected to Play

Villanova

Matt Hodge (torn ACL) - Out

Wisconsin

Nolan Winter (sprained ankle) - Questionable