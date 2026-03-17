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March Madness injuries to know: Updates for key players ahead of the men’s NCAA Tournament

  
Published March 17, 2026 03:07 PM

Injuries are an unfortunate reality of sports, and in an event as big as the NCAA Tournament, there is a lot of news to keep track of.

It’s important when picking your bracket to know who is going to play, who is not and who could go either way. Here is a full list of notable injuries to keep track of before action tips off.

Alabama

Aden Holloway (Non-Injury; arrested on felony drug charge) - Questionable

RELATED: Alabama’s Aden Holloway, the Tide’s No. 2 scorer, is arrested on a felony drug charge

Arkansas

Karter Knox (torn meniscus surgery) - Questionable

BYU

Richie Saunders (torn ACL) - Out

Clemson

Carter Welling (torn ACL) - Out

Duke

Caleb Foster (foot fracture) - Out, but could return later in tournament
Patrick Ngongba II (foot soreness) - Questionable
Duke, Michigan may be on March Madness upset alert
Drew Dinsick and Vaughn Dalzell debate which No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament are the most vulnerable, sharing why Duke won't have "a clear path to the Final Four" in a stacked East Region.

Gonzaga

Braden Huff (reported kneecap dislocation) - Questionable

Kentucky

Jayden Quaintance (knee soreness) - Questionable

Louisville

Mikel Brown Jr. (sore back) - Questionable

Michigan

L.J. Cason (torn ACL) - Out
Which No. 2 seed teams can topple Michigan, Duke?
Drew Dinsick and Vaughn Dalzell break down which No. 2 seed teams you should consider betting on to reach the national championship of the men's tournament, including Houston and Iowa State.

North Carolina

Caleb Wilson (thumb fracture) - Out

Ohio State

Taison Chatman (groin) - Questionable

Penn

Ethan Roberts (concussion) - Questionable

Saint Mary’s

Harry Wessels (ankle) - Expected to Play

SMU

B.J. Edwards (ankle) - Expected to Play

Texas

Lassina Traore (knee) - Questionable

NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-Connecticut at UCLA
March Madness Glossary: Know this terminology when filling out your bracket
There are always lots of terms, phrases and acronyms thrown around at this time of year. Here’s an explainer on the ones that will help you crush your bracket.

Texas Tech

Christian Anderson (pulled groin) - Expected to Play
JT Toppin (torn ACL) - Out
LeJuan Watts (lower leg) - Expected to Play

UCLA

Donovan Dent (calf discomfort) - Expected to Play
Tyler Bilodeau (knee strain) - Expected to Play

UConn

Silas Demary (mild ankle sprain) - Questionable
Jaylin Stewart (knee soreness) - Expected to Play

Villanova

Matt Hodge (torn ACL) - Out

Wisconsin

Nolan Winter (sprained ankle) - Questionable

NCAA Basketball: Brigham Young at Kansas
Tips for picking your March Madness brackets
Whether you’re picking the men’s tournament, women’s tournament or both, use this as a guideline for filling out your brackets.