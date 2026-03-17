March Madness injuries to know: Updates for key players ahead of the men’s NCAA Tournament
Injuries are an unfortunate reality of sports, and in an event as big as the NCAA Tournament, there is a lot of news to keep track of.
It’s important when picking your bracket to know who is going to play, who is not and who could go either way. Here is a full list of notable injuries to keep track of before action tips off.
Alabama
Aden Holloway (Non-Injury; arrested on felony drug charge) - Questionable
RELATED: Alabama’s Aden Holloway, the Tide’s No. 2 scorer, is arrested on a felony drug charge
Arkansas
Karter Knox (torn meniscus surgery) - Questionable
BYU
Richie Saunders (torn ACL) - Out
Clemson
Carter Welling (torn ACL) - Out
Duke
Caleb Foster (foot fracture) - Out, but could return later in tournament
Patrick Ngongba II (foot soreness) - Questionable
Gonzaga
Braden Huff (reported kneecap dislocation) - Questionable
Kentucky
Jayden Quaintance (knee soreness) - Questionable
Louisville
Mikel Brown Jr. (sore back) - Questionable
Michigan
L.J. Cason (torn ACL) - Out
North Carolina
Caleb Wilson (thumb fracture) - Out
Ohio State
Taison Chatman (groin) - Questionable
Penn
Ethan Roberts (concussion) - Questionable
Saint Mary’s
Harry Wessels (ankle) - Expected to Play
SMU
B.J. Edwards (ankle) - Expected to Play
Texas
Lassina Traore (knee) - Questionable
Texas Tech
Christian Anderson (pulled groin) - Expected to Play
JT Toppin (torn ACL) - Out
LeJuan Watts (lower leg) - Expected to Play
UCLA
Donovan Dent (calf discomfort) - Expected to Play
Tyler Bilodeau (knee strain) - Expected to Play
UConn
Silas Demary (mild ankle sprain) - Questionable
Jaylin Stewart (knee soreness) - Expected to Play
Villanova
Matt Hodge (torn ACL) - Out
Wisconsin
Nolan Winter (sprained ankle) - Questionable