Pirates at Mets Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 12

Paul Skenes and the Pittsburgh Pirates (14-27) are in Queens to take on the Mets (26-15) as the two sides open a three-game series. Last year’s Rookie of the Year in the National League will be opposed by David Peterson.

In a matchup of division leaders over the weekend, the Mets took two of three from the Chicago Cubs. Yesterday, New York got home runs from Francisco Lindor, Mark Vientos, and Brandon Nimmo in a 6-2 win.

Pittsburgh’s ace takes the hill tonight looking to snap the Bucs’ five-game road losing streak. Skenes and the Pirates do come to the Big Apple with some momentum, though, having taken two of three over the weekend over Atlanta. Sunday, Joey Bart drove in the winning run in the bottom of the ninth as Pittsburgh won 4-3.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Pirates at Mets

Date: Monday, May 12, 2025

Time: 7:10PM EST

Site: Citi Field

City: Queens, NY

Network/Streaming: SNP, SNY

Odds for the Pirates at the Mets

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Pirates (+114), Mets (-136)

Spread: Mets -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Pirates at Mets

Pitching matchup for May 12, 2025: Paul Skenes vs. David Peterson

Pirates: Paul Skenes (3-4, 2.77 ERA)

Last outing: 5/6 at St. Louis - 6IP, 2ER, 3H, 4BB, 6Ks Mets: David Peterson (2-2, 3.05 ERA)

Last outing: 5/6 at Arizona - 6IP, 2ER, 4H, 4BB, 6Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Pirates at Mets

The Mets have won 10 of their last 13 home games

The Under is 17-10-2 in Pirates’ games against National League teams this season

The Pirates have covered the Run Line in 3 straight games

Veteran Andrew McCutcheon is off to a slow start in May hitting just .188 (6-32)

is off to a slow start in May hitting just .188 (6-32) Juan Soto is 11-39 (.282) in May with 5 HRs and 7 RBIs

is 11-39 (.282) in May with 5 HRs and 7 RBIs Paul Skenes has struck out 7 or more opposing hitters in 3 of his 8 starts this season

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Pirates and the Mets

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Pirates and the Mets:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Mets on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Pittsburgh Pirates at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

