2024 SMX Playoffs 250 Round 2 results, points after Texas: Haiden Deegan is a head above the rest

Haiden Deegan scored his third and fourth consecutive SuperMotocross World Championship moto wins at Texas Motor Speedway in Forth Worth, Texas, to claim the overall victory and extend his lead to 19 points over Tom Vialle entering the season finale.

Deegan entered the 2024 playoffs determined this year would not be like the last. On his way to the 2023 SMX title, he failed to win a moto even though he was scored the overall winner with results of fifth and second in the Los Angeles finale. Deegan swept the races at zMax Dragway in Concord, North Carolina, in the 2024 opener and rides more confidently after winning the Pro Motocross title. Deegan is in the enviable position as the only rider who controls his fate.

Despite sweeping zMax, Deegan felt he had something to prove. He got off to poor starts in those races and had to ride through the field. He earned the holeshot in both Texas motos.

Vialle, who finished third in Moto 1 and second in Moto 2, earned second-place points in Texas via the tiebreaker over Jo Shimoda. Unfortunately, he needed to gain ground in the second round after finishing fifth overall in North Carolina if he wanted to pressure his younger opponent. Vialle has finished first or second in four of his last six overall finishes, so he can hold his head high regardless of the outcome in Las Vegas.

Shimoda also finished second and third in the Texas motos, but his best result was in the first race. Scoring his second consecutive podium in the SMX playoffs was a remarkable feat when one considers he only recently returned to the track after suffering a broken collarbone late in the outdoor season.

SMX playoffs 2024: Charlotte best moments Relive the best moments from Round 1 of the SuperMotocross playoffs at zMAX Dragway in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Levi Kitchen put some pressure on Deegan last week with a podium finish. At Texas, he was a distant fourth with results of seventh in Moto 1 and fourth in Moto 2. He’s not out of the running for the title, but he needs the points leader to finish fourth or worse to win the $500,000 prize.

Julien Beaumer was more consistent than Kitchen, with results of fifth in Moto 1 and sixth in Moto 2, but he was relegated to fifth overall via the tiebreaker.

Cameron McAdoo entered the 2024 playoffs forced to ride his way into the Feature via the Last Chance Qualifier. He easily made the show but did not have a good gate pick for Moto 1. Finishing eight in that race and seventh in Moto 2, he scored eighth overall and moved into 10 on the championship chart despite missing the entire Motocross season.

Here are the 250 Motocross results and points standings after Round 2 in Fort Worth, Texas:

Results

Click here for the official 250 results from Texas Motor Speedway

Qualification Results

Moto 1

Moto 2

Combined

Last Chance Qualifier

Moto 1

Results

Fastest Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Moto 2

Results

Fastest Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

SuperMotocross Rider Points

Here is the finishing order of Round 1 at zMax Dragway:

1. Haiden Deegan, 1 - 1

2. Tom Vialle, 3 - 2

3. Jo Shimoda, 2 - 3

4. Levi Kitchen, 7 - 4

5. Julien Beaumer, 5 - 6

6. Jordon Smith, 4 - 9

7. Pierce Brown, 9 - 5

8. Cameron McAdoo, 8 - 7 *

9. Nicholas Romano, 13 - 8

10. Max Anstie, 11 - 10

11. Ty Masterpool, 10 - 12

12. Garrett Marchbanks, 12 - 14

13. Ryder DiFrancesco, 17 - 11

14. Coty Schock, 15 - 13

15. RJ Hampshire, 6 - 22

16. Lux Turner, 14 - 16 *

17. Talon Hawkins, 16 - 18 *

18. Henry Miller, 21 - 15 *

19. Jett Reynolds, 20 - 17 *

20. Max Sanford, 18 - 20 *

21. Cole Thompson, 19 - 21 *

22. Matti Jorgensen, 23 - 19

23. Nate Thrasher, 22 - 23

* Advanced from LCQ

More SuperMotocross News

450 Results from Texas

Hunter Lawrence wins SuperMotocross Round 2

Chance Hymas out of 2024 SMX playoffs

Carson Mumford breaks leg in SMX Texas qualifying crash

Chase Sexton fastest in Friday practice at Texas

Ty Masterpool, Pro Circuit officially announce 2025 plans

SuperMotocross Round 2 by the numbers

Jalek Swoll in concussion protocol after zMax crash

Jett Lawrence, Eli Tomac split zMax motos

2024 SMX playoffs features first-ever Podcast Mashup

