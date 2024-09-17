Max Anstie to ride for Team Great Britain in Motocross of Nations

Max Anstie will represent Team Great Britain October 4-6, 2024, at Matterley Basin, United Kingdom, in the MX2 division of the Motocross of Nations (MXoN). He joins Tommy Searle (MXGP) and Conrad Mewse (MX Open) on the team.

“I’m excited to be coming home for Matterley MXoN on my Star Yamaha,” Anstie said in a press release. “We have a strong team, and I’m looking forward to an amazing event. Last time we were here for MXoN, it was a dream weekend, so let’s go make it another great one! I appreciate the team and Mark working together to make this happen.”

Anstie’s last appearance in the MXoN ended with a 10th-place overall finish for the team in 2022 when the race was held in the United States at RedBud MX Park. Team USA, led by Eli Tomac, scored the overall victory.

In 2017, Anstie won the MXGP division and contributed to a third-place finish and an appearance on the overall podium. He backed that up with another overall and individual podium in the Open class in 2018.

This will be his sixth MXoN appearance after debuting in 2012.

