Red Sox at Tigers prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 12

Its Monday, May 12 and the Red Sox (22-20) are in Detroit to take on the Tigers (26-15).

Tanner Houck is slated to take the mound for Boston against Jackson Jobe for Detroit.

The Tigers lost two of three to the Texas Rangers over the weekend including a 6-1 loss yesterday. Detroit managed just four hits in the loss Sunday against Nathan Eovaldi and three Rangers’ relievers.

Boston enters the series having won four of their last five games including two of three over the weekend in Kansas City. Rafael Devers’ seventh home run of the season was the difference yesterday in a 3-1 win.

Lets dive into today’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Red Sox at Tigers

Date: Monday, May 12, 2025

Time: 6:40PM EST

Site: Comerica Park

City: Detroit, MI

Network/Streaming: NESN, FDSNDT, MLBN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Red Sox at the Tigers

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Red Sox (-104), Tigers (-116)

Spread: Tigers 1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Red Sox at Tigers

Pitching matchup for May 12, 2025: Tanner Houck vs. Jackson Jobe

Red Sox: Tanner Houck (0-2, 6.10 ERA)

Last outing: 5/7 vs. Texas - 4.2IP, 2ER, 6H, 2BB, 2Ks Tigers: Jackson Jobe (2-0, 4.88 ERA)

Last outing: 5/7 at Colorado - 3.2IP, 6ER, 8H, 1BB, 2Ks

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Red Sox at Tigers

Despite losing their last 2 games, the Tigers have still won 7 of their last 10 games

The Under is 11-5-3 in the Tigers’ home games this season

The Red Sox have covered in 4 of their last 5 games showing a profit of 2.84 units

Alex Bregman is 3-17 (.176) over his last 4 games

is 3-17 (.176) over his last 4 games Riley Greene is 2-17 (.118) over his last 5 games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Red Sox and the Tigers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Red Sox and the Tigers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Detroit Tigers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Boston Red Sox at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: