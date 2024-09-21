Live SuperMotocross 2024 Playoff Updates from Round 3 at The Strip at LVMS

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — It’s a warm, sunny day in Las Vegas but there is relief in sight as Round 3 of the SuperMotocross World Championship heads into darkness. The only night show in the three playoff rounds, this long track meanders in and out of the track.

Race Day Live will showcase qualification and tonight’s race program begins at 9:30 p.m. ET, so settle in for a full day of racing.

If Haiden Deegan and Jett Lawrence weren’t the favorites already, their speed in Friday’s practice made them so.

Hunter Lawrence and Chase Sexton hold their fate in hand and can dethrone the defending champion with a win.

In 250s, Tom Vialle needs a little help. He can pocket the half million dollar prize for the Championship if he wins and Deegan finishes off the podium.

