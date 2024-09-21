 Skip navigation
Top News

GOLF: SEP 15 LIV Golf League Chicago
Jon Rahm out of LIV’s team finale because of ‘severe flu symptoms’
MX 2024 Rd 03 Thunder Valley Haiden Deegan rides to the gate.JPG
Haiden Deegan has one goal each time he hits the track and that is to just win
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
BMW PGA Championship 2024 - Day Three
Matteo Manassero leads BMW PGA 11 years after winning as prodigy

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_ndint_240921.jpg
Tuihalamaka comes up with the pick vs. Miami (OH)
nbc_cfb_cfbplayoff_240921.jpg
How will SEC dominance impact CFP
nbc_cfb_groupof5_1920_1080_240921__115763.jpg
Games mean ‘more than ever’ for Group of 5 teams

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Live SuperMotocross 2024 Playoff Updates from Round 3 at The Strip at LVMS

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published September 21, 2024 04:15 PM

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — It’s a warm, sunny day in Las Vegas but there is relief in sight as Round 3 of the SuperMotocross World Championship heads into darkness. The only night show in the three playoff rounds, this long track meanders in and out of the track.

Race Day Live will showcase qualification and tonight’s race program begins at 9:30 p.m. ET, so settle in for a full day of racing.

If Haiden Deegan and Jett Lawrence weren’t the favorites already, their speed in Friday’s practice made them so.

Hunter Lawrence and Chase Sexton hold their fate in hand and can dethrone the defending champion with a win.

In 250s, Tom Vialle needs a little help. He can pocket the half million dollar prize for the Championship if he wins and Deegan finishes off the podium.

SMX 2024 Rd 1 zMax Dragway Jett Lawrence in rhythm.jpg
SuperMotocross Playoff Round 3 Practice: Jett Lawrence (450s) and Haiden Deegan (250s) pace the field
Practice is one piece of the puzzle but it is notable that the favorites in each division topped their respective speed charts.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

While we wait for the featured races, catch up on some of the stories you may have missed.

Jett Lawrence, Haiden Deegan win SMX Round 3 practice
RJ Hampshire will miss SMX Round 3
SuperMotocross season finale by the numbers
Cooper Webb joins Team USA for MXoN on a 250
Justin Cooper re-signs to one-year deal with Star Racing
Cameron McAdoo renews with Pro Circuit Kawasaki
Max Anstie named MX2 rider for Team Great Britain
450 Results from Texas | 250 Results
Hunter Lawrence wins SuperMotocross Round 2
Chance Hymas out of 2024 SMX playoffs