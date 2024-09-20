SuperMotocross Playoff Round 3 Practice: Jett Lawrence (450s) and Haiden Deegan (250s) pace the field

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Jett Lawrence made an early statement at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway by winning practice as his two closest rivals, Chase Sexton and Hunter Lawrence, finished second and fourth respectively. Jett’s top time was 1:35.405

Jett spent the first practice session learning the track. He told the media in the pre-race press conference not to be surprised if he was seen riding backward on the intricate course with several switchbacks and jumps over the concrete barriers that separated the drag lanes.

Sexton (1:36.063) took several laps to get up to speed in the final session but landed six-tenths of a second off Jett’s pace.

Malcolm Stewart was a pleasant surprise in both sessions. After leading the first practice, he was third in Practice 2 with a lap of 1:36.381.

Meanwhile, the points leader entering this round showed enough speed to make Saturday’s qualification interesting. Hunter was fourth on the chart at 1:36.596 with Eli Tomac (1:36.698) rounding out the top five.

450 Seeded Practice 2

450 Unseeded Practice 2

450 Combined Practice

Stewart was the surprise winner of the first practice session with a lap of 1:36.680, which he posted on his final trip around the track. He led a host of riders who have not consistently been on the podium.

Jason Anderson (1:37.074) and Cooper Webb (1:37.074) rounded out the top three.

One had to scroll to fourth to find one of the likeliest title contenders. Jett was fast early and settled into fourth. He was a little more than half a second behind Stewart.

Tomac was fifth. He will need help on Saturday to win the championship, but if the Lawrence brothers of Chase Sexton falter, he is set to capitalize.

450 Seeded Practice 1

450 Unseeded Practice 1

Haiden Deegan replicated his Practice 1 strategy. He took a lap or two to get comfortable and then grabbed the top spot on Lap 4. He shaved eight-tenths off his time in this session.

Jo Shimoda climbed from ninth in Practice 1 to land second in the final practice. He posted a lap of 1:37.407.

Pierce Brown 1:37.637 jumped his way to the third position.

Ryder DiFrancesco and Ty Masterpool rounded out the top five.

Second and third in the points standings, Tom Vialle landed eighth and Levi Kitchen was sixth.

Cameron McAdoo missed the Pro Motocross season after suffering an injury in Supercross and failed to make the top 20 in combined SuperMotocross points. He’s been consistently among the fastest in the Last Chance Qualifiers and among the unseeded in practice and qualification.

The long list of attrition took some of the pressure off McAdoo’s shoulders. He posted the fastest time in Unseeded Practice 2 by half a second over Lux Turner.

250 Seeded Practice 2

250 Unseeded Practice 2

250 Combined Practice

In 250 Seeded Practice 1, Deegan rode slowly around the track for four laps to get the feel of things and then jumped to the top of the chart on Lap 5 with a time of 1:38.118.

Five seconds behind, Julien Beaumer (1:38.625) ascended to second on his final lap.

Max Anstie (1:39.248) rounded out the top three but was another six-tenths of a second behind Beaumer.

DiFrancesco and Jordon Smith rounded out the top five.

With attrition, 13 riders were in the seeded practice, meaning seven (of nine) will advance from Saturday’s LCQ.

250 Seeded Practice 1

250 Unseeded Practice 1

