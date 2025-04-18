Supercross 2025 Round 14 in East Rutherford: How to watch Saturday’s daytime race, start times, schedule

The Monster Energy Supercross series remains in the Northeast with another daytime race at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and three hours of coverage on NBC.

Chase Sexton shaved three points off Cooper Webb’s lead last week in Philadelphia. Four rounds remain and Webb needs to keep making up ground, but he still controls his destiny.

Except for the 2021 season that was affected by COVID-19, MetLife Stadium has been in a two-year rotation since 2017, and the last time the series was there, Justin Barcia survived a muddy race to beat Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen to the line. Sexton was the only other rider on the lead lap that day in fourth, with Webb finishing one position back in fifth.

The 250 East division takes center stage this week after giving up the top two positions in last week’s East / West Showdown. They have a tight battle with two points separating three riders. RJ Hampshire and Seth Hammaker will share the red plate in New Jersey. The defending champion, Tom Vialle, is two points back.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 14 of the 2025 Supercross season at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE:

TV coverage of Supercross Round 14 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, will begin live Saturday, April 19, at 3:00 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, Telemundo, and the NBC Sports App with an encore at 1 a.m. Monday, April 21, on CNBC. Race Day Live coverage begins at 9:30 a.m. ET with coverage of qualification.

All 31 rounds of the 2025 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock, and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock.

Details on how to sign up are available by clicking here.

NEW JERSEY ENTRY LISTS

450 entry list | 250 entry list

NEW JERSEY TRACK MAP

NEW JERSEY EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Supercross race:

Qualification

8:00 a.m.: 250 Group C Free Practice

8:10 a.m.: 250 Group B Free Practice

8:20 a.m.: 250 Group A Free Practice

8:30 a.m.: 450 Group A Free Practice

8:40 a.m.: 450 Group B Free Practice

8:50 a.m.: 450 Group C Free Practice

9:05 a.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying 1

9:20 a.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying 1

9:35 a.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying 1

9:50 a.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying 1

10:05 a.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying 1

10:20 a.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying 1

11:20 a.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying 2

11:35 a.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying 2

11:50 a.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying 2

12:05 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying 2

12:20 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying 2

12:35 p.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying 2

Afternoon Program

2:30 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies

3:06 p.m.: 250 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

3:20 p.m.: 250 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

3:34 p.m.: 450 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

3:48 p.m.: 450 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

4:22 p.m.: 250 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (1 – 4 to Main)

4:34 p.m.: 450 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (1 – 4 to Main)

4:53 p.m.: 250 Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders

5:27 p.m.: 450 Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders

