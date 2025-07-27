How to watch 2025 IMSA Road America on Peacock: Streaming info, start times and daily schedules

Acura will try to maintain a two-month win streak in the Grand Touring Prototype category of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

After wins at Detroit (the No. 93 ARX-06) and Watkins Glen International (the No. 60 ARX-06), the Meyer Shank Racing Acuras will return with IMSA’s premier division at Road America — where the manufacturer is winless since a 2022 repave.

But Tom Blomqvist, who won at Watkins Glen with co-driver Colin Braun, is optimistic after a strong test at the 14-turn, 4.048-mile road course in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

“I’d say it’s probably my favorite track from an enjoyment level to drive,” Blomqvist said. “I think also we’re lucky that it’s a great track for our car. It really brings out the strengths.

“In the past, it’s always been a strong track for us, so I don’t see a reason why it’s not going to be again. I think we we’ve really made good gains as a team as well. Every race we’re kind of getting better with the new organization, as there’s a lot of new faces and new people. I feel like we’re just getting stronger. So, yeah, I think we’re hopeful that we can fight for the victory again next weekend.”

After taking the 2024 season off, MSR has returned to full-time competition with heavier involvement from Honda Racing Corporation in the strategy and engineering of its No. 93 ARX-06.

Acura’s winning run has interrupted a strong start for Porsche Penske Motorsport, which won the first four races this season (most recently in mid-May at Laguna Seca) and still maintains a healthy lead in the championship standings. Full-time manufacturers BMW and Cadillac are seeking their first GTP wins in 2025.

The GTP category has been on a six-week layoff since mid-June at Watkins Glen and returns for the only sprint race that will feature all four divisions of the SportsCar Championship. It’s also the last two-hour, 40-minute race for a while at Road America, whose event will increase to six hours next year.

Last year, Mathieu Jaminet and Nick Tandy combined for a win in the No. 6 Porsche Penske Motorsport 963. Jaminet remains in the No. 6 with Matt Campbell, and Tandy is paired with Felipe Nasr in the No. 7, which leads the points.

Here are the start times, daily schedules and streaming info for the 2025 IMSA Motul SportsCar Grand Prix:

2025 IMSA Road America

WHEN: Sunday, Aug. 3 at 2:10 p.m. ET

DISTANCE: A two-hour, 40-minute race on the 14-turn, 4.048-mile road course in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

ENTRY LIST: Click here to see the 49-car field in the GTP, LMP2, GTD Pro and GTD categories for the Motul SportsCar Grand Prix at Road America.

FORECAST: According to Weather Underground, it’s expected to be 77 degrees with an 8% chance of rain at the green flag.

QUALIFYING: Saturday, Aug. 2 at 5:35 p.m. ET (streamed on Peacock Premium)

How to Watch IMSA at Road America

TV/STREAMING: The Motul SportsCar Grand Prix at Road America will be streamed on Peacock Premium from flag to flag beginning at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 3.

The NBC Sports broadcast will feature announcers Calvin Fish and Brian Till. Matt Yocum and Kevin Lee are the pit reporters.

RADIO: All sessions live on IMSA.com; SiriusXM live race coverage begins June 22 at noon (SiriusXM channel 206, Web/App 996)

IMSA Road America schedule, start times

Here’s a rundown of the IMSA schedule this week at the 14-turn, 4.048-mile road course in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin (all times are ET):

Thursday, July 31

2:05-2:50 p.m.: Lamborghini Trofeo practice

3:10-3:40 p.m.: Mustang Challenge practice

3:55-4:25 p.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup practice

4:40-5:25 p.m.: Lamborghini Trofeo practice

Friday, Aug. 1

9 - 10 a.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge practice

10:15-10:45 a.m.: Mustang Challenge practice

11-11:40 a.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup practice

1:40-2:40 p.m. :Michelin Pilot Challenge practice

3-4:30 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice

4:50-5:05 p.m.: Mustang Challenge qualifying

5:20-5:50 p.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup qualifying

6:05-6:20 p.m.: Lamborghini Trofeo qualifying

6:25-6:40 p.m.: Lamborghini Trofeo qualifying

6:55-7:30 p.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge qualifying

Saturday, Aug. 2

9-9:45 a.m.: Mustang Challenge Race 1 (Peacock Premium)

10:05-11:35 a.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice

11:55 a.m.-12:35 p.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup Race 1 (Peacock Premium)

12:55-1:45 p.m.: Lamborghini Trofeo Race 1 (Peacock Premium)

3:05-5:05 p.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge Road America 120 (Peacock Premium)

5:40-7:10 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship qualifying (Peacock Premium)

Sunday, Aug. 3

9:20-10:05 a.m.: Mustang Challenge Race 2 (Peacock Premium)

10:25-11:15 a.m.: Lamborghini Trofeo Race 2 (Peacock Premium)

11:35 a.m.-12:15 p.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup Race 2 (Peacock Premium)

2:10 p.m.: IMSA Motul SportsCar Grand Prix at Road America (Peacock Premium)

