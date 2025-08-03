 Skip navigation
2025 IMSA Road America starting lineup: Acura takes third consecutive pole with No. 93 ARX-06

  
Published August 2, 2025 11:09 PM

Acura will start from the pole for the third consecutive race seeking its third consecutive IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship victory with Meyer Shank Racing.

Nick Yelloly turned a lap of 1 minute, 48.628 seconds around Road America, taking the top qualiyfing spot again with co-driver Renger van der Zande.

BMW M Team RLL’s M8 Hybrids took the next two starting spots on the 14-turn, 4.048-mile road course in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

Colin Braun, who won with Meyer Shank Racing teammate Tom Blomqvist in the most recent Grand Touring Prototype race at Watkins Glen International, qualified the No. 60 Acura ARX-06 in fourth.

Yelloly and van der Zande won the GTP category at Detroit, starting the Acura ARX-06’s winning streak into Road America after Porsche Penske Motorsport opened the season with four conseuctive victories.

Though the drivers championship remains firmly in PPM’s control with three races remaining, Acura has closed to 90 points behind Porsche in the manufactuer standings.

STARTING GRIDS: Click here for the Road America starting lineup l Lineup by row l Lineup by car number

dole-RA-240804-BF-0040.jpg
How to watch 2025 IMSA Road America on Peacock: Streaming info, start times and daily schedules
The Grand Touring Prototype category is back in action for the first time since June.

“We were operating at a high level already, and maybe we weren’t executing as well as we needed to be,” Yelloly said. “Now we’re executing and are starting to become super-top-notch, and that’s what you have to be to win these IMSA races.

“We’ll try to control the race tomorrow and try to get another win for HRC (Honda Racing Corp.) and Acura Meyer Shank.”

Here are the pole-sitters in other categories for Sunday’s two-hour, 40-minute race, which will start shortly after 2 p.m. ET on Peacock:

LMP2: PJ Hyett, No. 99 AO Racing ORECA LMP2 07, 1:53.240

GTD Pro: Giacomo Altoè, No. 81 DragonSpeed Ferrari 296 GT3, 2:03.904

GTD: Russell Ward, No. 57 Winward Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3, 2:03.475

ROAD AMERICA QUALIFYING ROUNDUP

Starting lineup

Starting lineup by row

Starting lineup by car number

Results

Results by class

Fastest lap by driver

Fastest lap by driver after qualifying

Fastest lap by driver and class after qualifying

Best sector times

Fastest lap sequence

Time cards

Weather report

PRACTICE RESULTS: Session I l Session II