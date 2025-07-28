How to Watch MotoAmerica Round 6 at Virginia International Raceway: Schedule, TV/stream info, past results

The MotoAmerica Superbike Series switches coasts this week and heads to Virginia International Raceway in Alton, Virginia, following an exciting round at WeatherTech Raceway, Laguna Seca, in Monterey, California. Round 6 of the 2025 Superbike Series will give Cameron Beaubier and Bobby Fong a chance to close the gap on Josh Herrin, as 37 points separate the top three.

Fourth-place rider Jake Gagne may be the most enthusiastic rider in the field after sweeping the doubleheader there in 2022 with three-second gaps over Matthew Scholtz in both races.

Fong won two of the three features the last time the riders took to the track, and he swept the podium, allowing him to close to within six points of Beaubier. Much is at stake this weekend, and fans will not want to miss a minute of the action.

Here’s what you need to know to watch this weekend’s races on Peacock and NBC Sports NOW.

WeatherTech Raceway Superbike entry list

Track Map

How to watch MotoAmerica Superbike Series in 2025

Coverage of the sixth round at Virginia International Raceway begins Saturday, August 2, at 3:00 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBC Sports NOW. The second race of the doubleheader will be held on Sunday, August 3, at 3:00.

You can stream the remainder of the 2025 schedule on the Peacock App and NBC Sports NOW, a free 24/7 streaming channel from NBC Sports offering daily sports talk shows, live sports, and highlights on Peacock, The Roku Channel, Xumo, Pluto TV, and more.

MotoAmerica Superbike Series 2025

The MotoAmerica Superbike Series is a nine-round, 20-race season, making stops at some of the country’s premier race tracks.

Barber Motorsports Park, Apr. 4-6 (won by Cameron Beaubier, Jake Gagne)

Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, May 2-4 (won by Cameron Beaubier)

Road America, May 30-June 1 ( won by Josh Herrin )

Ridge Motorsports Park, June 27-29 ( won by Josh Herrin

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, July 11-13 ( won by Bobby Fong, Josh Herrin

VIRginia International Raceway, Aug. 1-3

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Aug. 15-17

Circuit of the Americas, Sep. 12-14

New Jersey Motorsports Park, Sep. 26-28

Past MotoAmerica results from VIR

MotoAmerica Superbikes returns to Virginia International Raceway for the first time since 2022, and that was a big day for Yamaha when they took five of the six podium spots during the weekend.

Gagne and Scholtz ended both races in first and second, respectively, with another Yamaha rider, Cameron Petersen, joining them on the box on Sunday.

Ducati made their presence known on Saturday with Danilo Petrucci finishing third. He was fourth on Sunday.