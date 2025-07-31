 Skip navigation
How to watch Sha’Carri Richardson at 2025 USATF Championships: TV schedule, live stream info

  
Published July 31, 2025 09:21 AM

The 2025 U.S. Track and Field Outdoor and Para National Championships take place this Thursday, July 31 and run through Sunday, August 3, in Eugene, Oregon. Live coverage will be available on NBC Sports, Peacock, and USATF.TV.

After dealing with an injury that delayed the start to her season, Sha’Carri Richardson has raced just twice this year. At the 2025 Tokyo Golden Grand Prix in May, she finished fourth in 11.47. In July, she placed ninth at the Prefontaine Classic with a season’s best of 11.19.

What events will Sha’Carri Richardson be competing in at the 2025 USATF Championships?

While the two-time Olympic medalist is currently entered in both the 100m and 200m at this weekend’s USATF Championships, it remains to be seen if she will run the full slate in both events. As the reigning 100m world champion, Richardson has already secured a bye to the World Championships in September.

To secure her spot in the 200m, she will need to finish within the top three this weekend in Oregon.

“You want to have a great meet every time you run the track. I put that pressure on myself to always execute as much as I can every time”, said Richardson after the Prefontaine. “It’s a blessing in disguise that I do have the bye, so instead of having that pressure every race, I have enough time to practice.”

How to watch Sha’Carri Richardson at the 2025 USATF Championships:

*All times are listed as ET

  • Women’s 100m First Round - Thursday, July 31 at 4:07 p.m.
  • Women’s 100m Semifinal - Friday, August 1 at 5:33 p.m.
  • Women’s 100m Final - Friday, August 1 at 7:27 p.m.
  • Women’s 200m Semifinal - Sunday, August 3 at 12:32 p.m.
  • Women’s 200m Final - Sunday, August 3 at 2:13 p.m.

Click here to find the full competition schedule and entry lists.

How to watch the 2025 USATF Championships:

DayTime (ET)Platform
Thursday, July 311:30 p.m.-12:10 a.m.USATF.TV
Friday, August 12-10:45 p.m.USATF.TV
Saturday, August 29:30 a.m.-9 p.m.USATF.TV
4-6 p.m.NBC, Peacock
4-7 p.m.Peacock
Sunday, August 32:30-6 p.m.USATF.TV
4-6 p.m.NBC, Peacock

How do I watch track and field on Peacock?

Sign up here to watch all of our live sports and events, including track and field.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

