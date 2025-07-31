 Skip navigation
Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
How to watch Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at 2025 USATF Championships: TV schedule, live stream info

  
Published July 31, 2025 09:35 AM

The 2025 U.S. Track and Field Outdoor and Para National Championships take place this Thursday, July 31 and run through Sunday, August 3, in Eugene, Oregon. Live coverage will be available on NBC Sports, Peacock, and USATF.TV.

Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships 2025: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Noah Lyles highlight events to watch
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone switches events, while Noah Lyles goes for a record-tying U.S. 200m title.

What events will Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone be competing in at the 2025 USATF Championships?

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone’s dominance and versatility have been on full display this season. The two-time reigning 400m hurdles Olympic gold medalist and world record holder will only run the 400m flat at the USATF Championships. She will not be competing in the 400m hurdles.

McLaughlin-Levrone has won all three of her 400m races this season, most recently at the Prefontaine Classic in July.

The four-time Olympic champion has now won nine consecutive 400m races dating back to 2023. The last time she raced in this event at a U.S. championships was in 2023, when she won in 48.74 — just .04 seconds shy of Sanya Richard-Ross’s American record (48.70) set in 2006.

McLaughlin-Levrone is the second-fastest American woman in history in the 400m and the world’s sixth-fastest woman for 2025 (49.43).

How to watch Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at the 2025 USATF Championships:

*All times are listed as ET

  • Women’s 400m Semifinal - Friday, August 1 at 4:47 p.m.
  • Women’s 400m Final - Saturday, August 2 at 1:03 p.m.

Click here to find the full competition schedule and entry lists.

How to watch Noah Lyles at 2025 USATF Championships: TV schedule, live stream info
Six-time world champion Noah Lyles is back in action this week at the 2025 USATF Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

How to watch the 2025 USATF Championships:

DayTime (ET)Platform
Thursday, July 311:30 p.m.-12:10 a.m.USATF.TV
Friday, August 12-10:45 p.m.USATF.TV
Saturday, August 29:30 a.m.-9 p.m.USATF.TV
4-6 p.m.NBC, Peacock
4-7 p.m.Peacock
Sunday, August 32:30-6 p.m.USATF.TV
4-6 p.m.NBC, Peacock

How do I watch track and field on Peacock?

Sign up here to watch all of our live sports and events, including track and field.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

How to watch Sha'Carri Richardson at 2025 USATF Championships: TV schedule, live stream info
Two-time Olympic medalist Sha’Carri Richardson returns to Hayward Field. Don’t miss the action on NBC and Peacock.