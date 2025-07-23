Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone enters flat 400m at USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is entered in the flat 400m and not the 400m hurdles (her Olympic gold medal and world record event) for the Toyota USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships from July 31-Aug. 3.

The entry deadline was Wednesday at 2:59 a.m. ET.

For McLaughlin-Levrone, and others who didn’t enter events before the deadline, there is an opportunity for a late registration appeal, but that is very rare, according to USATF.

Notables not entered in any events include three-time Olympic shot put gold medalist Ryan Crouser, who has been sidelined from recent competition due to a reported elbow injury. Crouser has a bye into September’s World Championships in Tokyo as a defending world champ from 2023, so he does not need to compete at nationals to make the world team.

Cole Hocker wants to follow Olympic gold with two more career firsts in 2025 Cole Hocker wants to become the second American man to win a world 1500m title, but that’s not his only 2025 goal.

Olympic 400m gold medalist Quincy Hall, who has also missed recent competition due to injury, also did not enter nationals. Hall is not a reigning world champion, so he is in line to miss worlds.

Full entry lists are here.

McLaughlin-Levrone said in the spring that she expected to choose one of the flat 400m or 400m hurdles for nationals, but not both. The flat 400m and 400m hurdles overlap at nationals with the flat final and the hurdles semifinals separated by about 15 minutes.

The top three in most events at USATF Outdoors make the world team. In the 100m and 400m, several more typically make the team for relay purposes.

McLaughlin-Levrone could still qualify for worlds in the 400m hurdles if she enters Diamond League races between nationals and worlds, qualifies for the Diamond League Final and then wins at the Diamond League Final from Aug. 27-28 in Zurich.

The World Championships schedule has the 400m and 400m hurdles overlapping, though none of the rounds for the two races are on the same day.

McLaughlin-Levrone is the two-time reigning Olympic gold medalist in the 400m hurdles, plus has broken the world record six times.

She didn’t race at the last World Championships in 2023 due to injury. Before the injury, she planned on racing the flat 400m and not the 400m hurdles at the 2023 Worlds. She has never raced the flat 400m at a global championship.

McLaughlin-Levrone is the second-fastest American woman in history in the flat 400m (48.74 from 2023) and the world’s sixth-fastest woman for 2025 (49.43).

Three Americans have run faster in 2025: Aaliyah Butler (49.09), Olympic 200m gold medalist Gabby Thomas (49.14, not entered in the 400m at nationals) and Bella Whittaker (49.24).

In the 400m hurdles this year, McLaughlin-Levrone owns the world’s second-best time (52.07), trailing only 2023 World champion Femke Bol of the Netherlands (51.95).

At the Paris Olympics, McLaughlin-Levrone lowered her 400m hurdles world record to 50.37. She hasn’t lost a 400m hurdles race since 2019.