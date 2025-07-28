2025 Toyota USATF Outdoor and Para National Championships: How to watch, schedule, preview

The 2025 USA Track and Field Outdoor and Para National Championships air live on NBC Sports, Peacock and USATF.TV from July 31-Aug. 3.

National champions and world championships team members will be decided at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Headliners include 2024 Olympic gold medalists Noah Lyles (100m), Gabby Thomas (200m), Cole Hocker (1500m), Masai Russell (100m Hurdles), Grant Holloway (110m hurdles), Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (400m hurdles, but racing the 400m this week), Rai Benjamin (400m hurdles), Tara Davis-Woodhall (long jump) and Valarie Allman (discus). The top three in most events make the team for September’s World Championships in Tokyo.

Reigning world champions from 2023 have byes onto the world team — including Lyles (100m and 200m), Holloway (110m hurdles), Ryan Crouser (shot put, missing nationals due to an elbow injury) and Sha’Carri Richardson (100m). In those events, the U.S. can send four athletes to worlds.

The nation’s top Para athletes will also compete this week. USA Track and Field is combining the Para National Championships with its annual Outdoor Championships for the first time. Para track and field worlds are from Sept. 26-Oct. 5 in New Delhi, India.

Stars to watch: Noah Lyles, Sha’Carri Richardson, Gabby Thomas, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone

Lyles doesn’t need to compete at nationals to make the world team, but he said he plans to run the 200m in Eugene anyway. Lyles will bid for a record-tying fifth U.S. men’s 200m title. He’ll have to beat two-time Olympic silver medalist Kenny Bednarek.

Richardson, with her 100m bye into worlds, said she plans to race the 200m at nationals. Thomas is the reigning national champion there, seeking her fourth U.S. 200m title.

McLaughlin-Levrone, who has broken the 400m hurdles world record six times, chose not to race that event at nationals. Instead, she entered the flat 400m, an event where she’s the second-fastest American in history. She’s seeded third by best 2025 time behind Aaliyah Butler and Bella Whittaker.

The men’s 800m could be the most compelling event. The field includes the three fastest Americans in history: Bryce Hoppel (fourth at the 2024 Olympics), Josh Hoey (fourth at the 2024 Olympic Trials, missing the team by one spot) and 2019 World champion Donavan Brazier, back this season after missing nearly three years due to injury.

2025 USATF Outdoor, Para Championships Schedule

Day Time (ET) Platform Thursday 1:30 p.m.-12:10 a.m. USATF.TV Friday 2-10:45 p.m. USATF.TV Saturday 9:30 a.m.-9 p.m. USATF.TV 4-6 p.m. NBC 4-7 p.m. Peacock Sunday 2:30-6 p.m. USATF.TV 4-6 p.m. NBC, Peacock