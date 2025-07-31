How to watch Noah Lyles at 2025 USATF Championships: TV schedule, live stream info

The 2025 U.S. Track and Field Outdoor and Para National Championships take place this Thursday, July 31 and run through Sunday, August 3, in Eugene, Oregon. Live coverage will be available on NBC Sports, Peacock, and USATF.TV.

Noah Lyles, the reigning 100m and 200m world champion, has had a relatively quiet start to the outdoor season after dealing with an ankle injury this spring. The three-time Olympic medalist has only competed in one 100m and 200m this season.

What a great Race and one of my best 100m season openers. Can’t express how good it feels to be racing again. I’m ready to go again! pic.twitter.com/H54O2aVIls — Noah Lyles, OLY (@LylesNoah) July 19, 2025

What events will Noah Lyles be competing in at the 2025 USATF Championships?

Lyles has a bye in the 100m and 200m as the reigning world champion, and it remains to be seen if he will run the full slate in both events.

Lyles looks to earn his fifth U.S. men’s 200m title. From 2021 through 2024, he went undefeated in 26 200m races, including three straight world titles. His only recent loss came at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where he took the bronze after testing positive for COVID-19 just two days before the final.

“I’m still the national champion in that event, and I don’t believe in giving up titles. I earned that title...somebody needs to take it from me if they want it,” said Lyles at a July press conference ahead of the London Diamond League.

How to watch Noah Lyles at the 2025 USATF Championships:

*All times are listed as ET



Men’s 100m First Round - Thursday, July 31 at 4:37 p.m.

Men’s 100m Semifinal - Friday, August 1 at 5:10 p.m.

Men’s 100m Final - Friday, August 1 at 7:17 p.m.

Men’s 200m Semifinal - Sunday, August 3 at 12:05 p.m.

Men’s 200m Final - Sunday, August 3 at 2:22 p.m.



Day Time (ET) Platform Thursday, July 31 1:30 p.m.-12:10 a.m. USATF.TV Friday, August 1 2-10:45 p.m. USATF.TV Saturday, August 2 9:30 a.m.-9 p.m. USATF.TV 4-6 p.m. NBC and Peacock 4-7 p.m. Peacock Sunday, August 3 2:30-6 p.m. USATF.TV 4-6 p.m. NBC, Peacock

