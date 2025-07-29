Fred Kerley to miss Toyota USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships

Two-time Olympic 100m medalist Fred Kerley will miss this week’s Toyota USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships, according to his social media.

“The 100m should be a straight sprint,” was posted on Kerley’s accounts. “2025 has presented many hurdles. Taking some time out to get back on track. No USATF Champs this year. Thanks to all my supporters.”

Kerley, 30, won Olympic 100m silver in Tokyo and bronze in Paris. In between, he won the world 100m title in 2022, running 9.77 and 9.76 seconds in the semifinals and final.

It took three years until another sprinter ran faster -- Jamaican Kishane Thompson’s 9.75 last month, the world’s best time in a decade.

Kerley’s best wind-legal 100m time of 2025 was 9.98, ranking him tied for ninth-fastest among Americans this year, according to Tilastopaja.info.

The top three in Friday’s 100m final at nationals in Eugene, Oregon, are in line to make the team for September’s World Championships.

They would join Noah Lyles, who has a bye onto the team as the defending world champion and is expected to race the 200m only at nationals.

The men’s 100m entries for nationals include two-time Olympic 200m silver medalist Kenny Bednarek, 2019 World champion Christian Coleman and two-time world bronze medalist Trayvon Bromell.