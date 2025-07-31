 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MXON RedBud 2022 Eli Tomac Chase Sexton Justin Cooper Roger DeCoster.jpg
Roger De Coster retires as US MXoN manager
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JUL 15 SEC Media Days
Kirby Smart opens preseason camp for 10th season at Georgia with young team after 2024 SEC title
Ryan Day
Ohio State coach Ryan Day clear on what he needs from QBs vying to replace Will Howard

Top Clips

nbc_roto_jaydonblue_250731.jpg
Can managers ‘start getting excited’ about Blue?
nbc_roto_noahfant_250731.jpg
Can TE Fant be a fantasy contributor for Bengals?
nbc_roto_xavierworthy_250731.jpg
Worthy’s absence tests Chiefs’ wide receiver depth

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MXON RedBud 2022 Eli Tomac Chase Sexton Justin Cooper Roger DeCoster.jpg
Roger De Coster retires as US MXoN manager
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JUL 15 SEC Media Days
Kirby Smart opens preseason camp for 10th season at Georgia with young team after 2024 SEC title
Ryan Day
Ohio State coach Ryan Day clear on what he needs from QBs vying to replace Will Howard

Top Clips

nbc_roto_jaydonblue_250731.jpg
Can managers ‘start getting excited’ about Blue?
nbc_roto_noahfant_250731.jpg
Can TE Fant be a fantasy contributor for Bengals?
nbc_roto_xavierworthy_250731.jpg
Worthy’s absence tests Chiefs’ wide receiver depth

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2025 Toyota USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships Results

  
Published July 31, 2025 06:00 PM

Finals results from the 2025 Toyota USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Complete results are here.

Women’s Hammer
1. DeAnna Price -- 78.53 meters
2. Brooke Andersen -- 75.14
3. Rachel Richeson -- 74.57
4. Janee Kassanavoid -- 74.55
5. Janeah Stewart -- 72.87
6. Annette Echikunwoke -- 71.61
7. Jillian Shippee -- 71.37
8. Jalani Davis -- 70.98

Men’s Javelin
1. Curtis Thompson -- 83.89 meters
2. Dash Simon -- 77.28
3. Marc Anthony Minichello -- 76.81
4. Donavon Banks -- 76.36
5. James Kotowski -- 71.88
6. Jordan Davis -- 71.39
7. Christopher Fredericks -- 67.68
8. Vaughn Deinhart -- 67.57

Syndication: The Register Guard
Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships 2025: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Noah Lyles highlight events to watch
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone switches events, while Noah Lyles goes for a record-tying U.S. 200m title.