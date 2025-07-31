2025 Toyota USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships Results
Published July 31, 2025 06:00 PM
Finals results from the 2025 Toyota USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon.
Women’s Hammer
1. DeAnna Price -- 78.53 meters
2. Brooke Andersen -- 75.14
3. Rachel Richeson -- 74.57
4. Janee Kassanavoid -- 74.55
5. Janeah Stewart -- 72.87
6. Annette Echikunwoke -- 71.61
7. Jillian Shippee -- 71.37
8. Jalani Davis -- 70.98
Men’s Javelin
1. Curtis Thompson -- 83.89 meters
2. Dash Simon -- 77.28
3. Marc Anthony Minichello -- 76.81
4. Donavon Banks -- 76.36
5. James Kotowski -- 71.88
6. Jordan Davis -- 71.39
7. Christopher Fredericks -- 67.68
8. Vaughn Deinhart -- 67.57
