Supercross Philadelphia 450 points, results: Jett Lawrence stretches points lead to 12

Jett Lawrence earned his eighth holeshot of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross season and led all 24 laps on his way to his seventh victory as a rookie in this series. More importantly, he stretched his points advantage to 12 over Cooper Webb and took control of that racer’s fate.

If Lawrence stands on the podium in the next two races in Denver and Salt Lake City, he will be the 2024 Supercross champion, extending his streak of 450 titles to three. Adding in his 250 success, Lawrence will have seven consecutive titles.

Chase Sexton’s Nashville crash eliminated him from the championship conversation and dropped him to fourth in the standings. His goal now is to pass Eli Tomac and move into third. Sexton made ground on that in Philadelphia, finishing three spots ahead of his rival and earning five more points.

Jason Anderson entered Philadelphia with back-to-back fourth-place finishes in the last two rounds, and he was determined to reach the podium this week. Anderson knocked over a struggling Webb on the last lap to take the spot.

Dylan Ferrandis returns for the final three Supercross rounds of 2024 Dylan Ferrandis was not going to return to action until he felt 100 percent after suffering a lung infection earlier this season.

With a fourth-place finish, Webb lost seven points and control of his destiny. He can only hope Lawrence does not podium in the next two races, and that’s possible because Lawrence only has only one streak of four consecutive box appearances this year.

Tomac started strong in second, but lost the spot immediately to Webb. He kept Sexton at bay for quite some time before ultimately falling to fifth at the checkers.

Hunter Lawrence finished seventh in a Supercross race for the fourth consecutive time. Lawrence sits 10th in the points, nine ahead of Malcolm Stewart.

Here are the 450 Supercross results and points standings after Round 15 in Philadelphia:

Results

Click here for the complete 450 results from Philadelphia.

Lap Chart

Individual Lap Times

Fastest Segment Times

Rider points

Manufacturer Points

Here is the finishing order of Round 14 in Nashville:

1. Jett Lawrence

2. Chase Sexton

3. Jason Anderson

4. Cooper Webb

5. Eli Tomac

6. Justin Barcia

7. Hunter Lawrence

8. Malcolm Stewart

9. Dylan Ferrandis

10. Justin Cooper

11. Dean Wilson

12. Benny Bloss

13. Colt Nichols

14. Adam Cianciarulo

15. Shane McElrath

16. Ty Masterpool

17. Cade Clason

18. Jerry Robin

19. Grant Harlan

20. Kevin Moranz

21. Anthony Bourdon

22. Devin Simonson

