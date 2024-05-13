Supercross Salt Lake City 250 East/West points, results: Haiden Deegan wins race, Vialle and Hampshire titles

Haiden Deegan won the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross season finale at Rice-Eccles Stadium, but Tom Vialle, in the eighth-place position, scored his first American championship in the 250 East division.

Deegan’s best shot at upsetting Vialle, who entered the race with a 15-point lead, was to win the race, and the Eastern division rider grabbed the holeshot and led all 18 laps on his way to his third win of the season. Deegan closed the gap to four points in the final rundown but was forced to settle for second in the championship standings.

Deegan will enter the Pro Motocross season sixth in the 250 combined standings as he sets his eyes on defending his SuperMotocross World Championship title.

Haiden Deegan: "Controversy like the incidents this year, just builds character. I just turned 18; I'm still building as a character."

RJ Hampshire closed in on Deegan in the final laps but, in the post-race news conference, admitted he had no desire to pass the leader. Hampshire, 27, entered the race tied in points with Levi Kitchen for the 250 West title and did not wish to get embroiled in a challenge with the 18-year-old winner. Hampshire claimed the title by five points over Kitchen and leads in the combined East / West standings.

Also from the West, Jordon Smith finished third, giving that division supremacy on the podium and five of the top six positions at the checkers. That was Smith’s fifth podium in 10 rounds.

Jo Shimoda narrowly missed earning his sixth straight podium finish by 1.094 seconds with his fourth-place finish. A crash in San Francisco is the only time he has failed to finish among the top five this season.

Phil Nicoletti will complete the 250 West schedule in Supercross and then move up to the 450 class beginning with the outdoor season.

Rounding out the top five was Kitchen. He lagged behind Hampshire in qualification, picked up his pace in his heat to score the victory, but had a less than optimal launch in the feature and had to overcome an eight-place start that mired him deep in the pack.

Vialle struggled through much of the round. Blaming slick conditions in his heat, Vialle finished ninth to take the final guaranteed transfer position into the feature. That gave him a terrible gate pick, but a relatively strong start put him ninth in the running order at the end of Lap 1. He moved up one position in the race to finish eighth, enough to claim the 250 East title in only his second year of competition.

In his final race on a 250, Phil Nicoletti finished 10th. The often cantankerous veteran will move into the 450 class for the outdoor season in an attempt to qualify that bike for the SuperMotocross championship and then retire at the end of the year.

Here are the 250 East / West Showdown Supercross results and points standings after Salt Lake City:

Results

Click here for complete 250 East / West results from Salt Lake City.

Lap Chart

Individual Lap Times

Fastest Segment Times

250 East Rider Points

250 West Rider Points

250 East / West Combined Points

Manufacturer Points

Here is the finishing order of Round 17 in Salt Lake City:

1. Haiden Deegan (E)

2. RJ Hampshire (W)

3. Jordon Smith (W)

4. Jo Shimoda (W)

5. Levi Kitchen (W)

6. Nate Thrasher (W)

7. Chance Hymas (E)

8. Tom Vialle (E)

9. Jalek Swoll (E)

10. Phillip Nicoletti (W)

11. Coty Schock (E)

12. Pierce Brown (E)

13. Ryder DiFrancesco (W)

14. Seth Hammaker (E)

15. Cole Thompson (W)

16. Max Anstie (E)

17. Daxton Bennick (E)

18. Anthony Bourdon (W)

19. Nicholas Romano (E)

20. Max Miller (W)

21. Preston Boespflug (E)

22. Julien Beaumer (W)

