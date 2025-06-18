Astros at Athletics Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 18

It’s Wednesday, June 18, and the Astros (42-31) take on the Athletics (30-45). Framber Valdez is slated to take the mound for Houston against Luis Severino for the Athletics.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Astros at Athletics

Date: Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Time: 10:05PM EST

Network/Streaming: NBCSCA, Space City Home Network

Odds for the Astros at the Athletics

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Astros (-162), Athletics (+136)

Spread: Astros -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Astros at Athletics

Pitching matchup for June 18, 2025: Framber Valdez vs. Luis Severino

Astros: Framber Valdez, (7-4, 3.10 ERA)

Last outing (Chicago White Sox, 6/12): 5.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 12 Strikeouts Athletics: Luis Severino, (2-6, 4.47 ERA)

Last outing (Kansas City, 6/13): 7.2 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 1 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Astros at Athletics

The Astros’ record in their last 5 games stands at 4-1

The Over is 23-14 in the Athletics’ home games this season

The Athletics have covered in 4 of their last 5 games for a profit of 1.59 units

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Astros and the Athletics

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Astros and the Athletics:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Houston Astros on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Athletics at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

