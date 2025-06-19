How to watch Phoenix Mercury vs New York Liberty: Live stream info, preview for Thursday’s game

The New York Liberty host the Phoenix Mercury this Thursday, June 19, at 7:00 PM ET at Barclays Center, marking the first meeting between the two teams this season.

After picking up their first loss of the season against the Indiana Fever last Saturday, the Liberty bounced back, defeating the Atlanta Dream 86-81 on Tuesday night. Atlanta led 62-47 halfway through the third quarter, but the reigning WNBA champions rallied back.

Sabrina Ionescu scored a team-high 34 points in the win, along with 5 assists and 7 rebounds. It was Ionescu’s first time scoring 30 points in consecutive games — she also had 34 in the loss against the Fever on June 14.

For the first time in her @WNBA career, Sabrina Ionescu has recorded back-to-back 30-point games.



This also marks the first pair of consecutive 30-point outings this season across the WNBA.



Sabrina joins Breanna Stewart as the only players in Liberty franchise history to do so. — NYL Stats (@NYL_Stats) June 18, 2025

“I was really proud of the way that we fought. That game could have easily gone the other direction,” said Ionescu.

“You were able to see a team that stayed together, dug deep, and just figured it out on the fly. I’m really impressed by our ability to do that. “

Breanna Stewart finished with 23 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists, while Jonquel Jones added 10 points and had 10 rebounds in the win.

The Phoenix Mercury are coming off a 76-70 road win against the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday. Satou Sabally led the way for the Mercury with 22 points and 9 rebounds, while Alyssa Thomas scored 14 points and a team-high 13 assists.

This stat belongs to one player and one player only: Alyssa Thomas. pic.twitter.com/wwIqIh3NSu — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) June 16, 2025

Kahleah Copper, making her return after a preseason injury, finished with 11 points. The Mercury guard, who led the team in scoring last season, underwent a left knee arthroscopy in early May. Her last game was against the Aces on May 6 during preseason.

How to watch Phoenix Mercury vs New York Liberty:

When : Thursday, June 19

: Thursday, June 19 Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Live Stream: Prime Video

How can I watch WNBA games?

Over 175 regular season WNBA games will be available across the following networks and streaming platforms: ABC, ESPN, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ION, NBA TV, Prime Video, WNBA League Pass.

Click here for the full 2025 WNBA Season Schedule.

2025 WNBA Season Key Dates:

July 1: Commissioner’s Cup Championship

July 17-21: WNBA All-Star Break

July 19: WNBA All-Star Game

September 11: Regular Season Ends

September 14: Playoffs Begin

October 17: Last Possible Finals Date

