WNBA Futures 2025: Betting, odds, expert picks, best bets including Clark, Collier, Wilson, and More

We are almost at the 25% mark for the WNBA regular season and with injuries to Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers, let’s take a look at the updated race for MVP and Rookie of the Year, plus the battle between A’ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier, and more for Defensive Player of the Year.

WNBA MVP Ladder:

1. Napheesa Collier (-350)

2. Caitlin Clark (+375)

3. A’ja Wilson (+1600)

The MVP market continues to look like a runaway in favor of Napheesa Collier (-350) as Caitlin Clark (+375) remains sidelined.

Collier is shooting a ridiculous 50/40/90 split this season — 52.5% from the field, 42.5% from three, and 91.7% from the free-throw line with 25.5 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game — all career-highs so far except for rebounds.

Collier’s been a brick wall on defense too with 2.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game, which is why she is the favorite for DPOY now. Collier’s MVP odds moved from -250 to -350 over the past week, while Clark stayed at +375, but A’ja Wilson to +1600 from +750.

Breanna Stewart is +3000 as the next closest in terms of odds before there is a plethora of 100-to-1 options tied for fifth.

WNBA DPOY Ladder:

1. A’ja Wilson (+250)

2. Napheesa Collier (+225)

3. Jonquel Jones (+900)

Napheesa Collier (+225) has overtaken A’ja Wilson (+250) as the slight favorite for the DPOY, but Wilson is doing everything she can to keep opponents from scoring 100 on that Aces’ defense. The Aces rank 9th in defensive efficiency versus the Lynx who are 2nd.

The Liberty lead the WNBA in defensive rating, steal percentage, block percentage and top three in opponent last break points per game and points in the paint. A lot of that has to do with Jonquel Jones’ (+900) dominance down low.

The 6-foot-6 center missed the previous game, but is listed as game-to-game, so her price shouldn’t be impacted much. I am keeping my eye on her because it’s starting to feel like she is the bet to make in this market despite Breanna Stewart (+500) and Alanna Smith (+800) listed ahead of her.

WNBA ROY Ladder:

1. Paige Bueckers (-950)

2. Kiki Irafen (+800)

3. Sonia Citron (+1600)

Paige Buckers (-950) hasn’t played in June (5/29), but she will return Wednesday, June 11, so there was no movement worth mentioning in this race over the past week. While Kiki Irafen (+800) and Sonia Citron (+1600) remain impressive second and third options for the award — there isn’t much hope either player can take home this hardware over Bueckers.

