LIVE: Supercross Round 7 coverage from Arlington

Saturday’s get back their accustomed feel as the 450 riders are joined by the 250 West division this week at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Bookmark this page for updates and while you’re waiting, check out some of the recent news from around the series.

Jett Lawrence remains the only rider in the 450 class with multiple victories after taking the season opener in Anaheim and Round 5 in Detroit.

Ken Roczen became the fifth winner in the first six rounds in Glendale, and you’ll want to keep an eye on Eli Tomac and Jason Anderson to see if they can add to that tally in Arlington.

Click here for the complete schedule from Arlington.

Recaps

Glendale: Ken Roczen, RJ Hampshire

Detroit: Jett Lawrence, Austin Forkner

Anaheim 2: Cooper Webb, Levi Kitchen

San Diego: Aaron Plessinger, Nate Thrasher

San Francisco: Chase Sexton, Jordon Smith

Anaheim 1: Jett Lawrence, RJ Hampshire

More SuperMotocross News

Two Texans return in Texas: Ty Masterpool and Grant Harlan

Freestyle Motocross rider, Jayo Archer dies

Arlington by the Numbers

Manufacturers contribute more than $10 million in MX contingency

Six SMX rounds highlighted by big accidents, amazing passes, dramatic wins

SuperMotocross Power Rankings: Ken Roczen surges with Glendale win

Jett Lawrence on Eli Tomac | Tomac on Lawrence (August 2023)

Ken Roczen, RJ Hampshire win in Glendale

Starting experiences separate 2024 from 2023 for Austin Forkner

Triumph Motorcycles to debut in the heart of American Motors

