LIVE: Supercross Round 7 coverage from Arlington
Saturday’s get back their accustomed feel as the 450 riders are joined by the 250 West division this week at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Bookmark this page for updates and while you’re waiting, check out some of the recent news from around the series.
Jett Lawrence remains the only rider in the 450 class with multiple victories after taking the season opener in Anaheim and Round 5 in Detroit.
Ken Roczen became the fifth winner in the first six rounds in Glendale, and you’ll want to keep an eye on Eli Tomac and Jason Anderson to see if they can add to that tally in Arlington.
Click here for the complete schedule from Arlington.
Recaps
Glendale: Ken Roczen, RJ Hampshire
Detroit: Jett Lawrence, Austin Forkner
Anaheim 2: Cooper Webb, Levi Kitchen
San Diego: Aaron Plessinger, Nate Thrasher
San Francisco: Chase Sexton, Jordon Smith
Anaheim 1: Jett Lawrence, RJ Hampshire
More SuperMotocross News
Two Texans return in Texas: Ty Masterpool and Grant Harlan
Freestyle Motocross rider, Jayo Archer dies
Arlington by the Numbers
Manufacturers contribute more than $10 million in MX contingency
Six SMX rounds highlighted by big accidents, amazing passes, dramatic wins
SuperMotocross Power Rankings: Ken Roczen surges with Glendale win
Jett Lawrence on Eli Tomac | Tomac on Lawrence (August 2023)
Ken Roczen, RJ Hampshire win in Glendale
Starting experiences separate 2024 from 2023 for Austin Forkner
Triumph Motorcycles to debut in the heart of American Motors