MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Honda LPGA Thailand - Round Three
Tavatanakit leads by three entering final round of LPGA Thailand
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 13 Iowa State at Cincinnati
College Basketball Best Bets, Feb. 24: Iowa State vs West Virginia, UConn vs Villanova, More!
AUTO: MAR 19 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series - Fr8 208
NASCAR’s Saturday schedule at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Top Clips

nbc_pl_goalnf1avl3_240224.jpg
Niakhate gets Forest on the board v. Aston Villa
nbc_pl_goalavl3nf0_240224.jpg
Luiz’s brace gives Aston Villa 3-0 lead v. Forest
nbc_pl_burbrownhillred_240224.jpg
Brownhill receives red card v. Crystal Palace

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
LIVE: Supercross Round 7 coverage from Arlington

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published February 24, 2024 10:55 AM

Saturday’s get back their accustomed feel as the 450 riders are joined by the 250 West division this week at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Bookmark this page for updates and while you’re waiting, check out some of the recent news from around the series.

Jett Lawrence remains the only rider in the 450 class with multiple victories after taking the season opener in Anaheim and Round 5 in Detroit.

Ken Roczen became the fifth winner in the first six rounds in Glendale, and you’ll want to keep an eye on Eli Tomac and Jason Anderson to see if they can add to that tally in Arlington.

Click here for the complete schedule from Arlington.

Recaps

Glendale: Ken Roczen, RJ Hampshire
Detroit: Jett Lawrence, Austin Forkner
Anaheim 2: Cooper Webb, Levi Kitchen
San Diego: Aaron Plessinger, Nate Thrasher
San Francisco: Chase Sexton, Jordon Smith
Anaheim 1: Jett Lawrence, RJ Hampshire

More SuperMotocross News

Two Texans return in Texas: Ty Masterpool and Grant Harlan
Freestyle Motocross rider, Jayo Archer dies
Arlington by the Numbers
Manufacturers contribute more than $10 million in MX contingency
Six SMX rounds highlighted by big accidents, amazing passes, dramatic wins
SuperMotocross Power Rankings: Ken Roczen surges with Glendale win
Jett Lawrence on Eli Tomac | Tomac on Lawrence (August 2023)
Ken Roczen, RJ Hampshire win in Glendale
Starting experiences separate 2024 from 2023 for Austin Forkner
Triumph Motorcycles to debut in the heart of American Motors