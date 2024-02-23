Saturday’s Supercross 2024 Round 7 in Arlington: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info

Last week Ken Roczen became the fifth winner in six Monster Energy Supercross rounds, which is only the second time in 50 years that has happened, but Eli Tomac is well-positioned to be the sixth. He’s been on the top of the Arlington podium three times previously, in 2022, 2020 and 2018.

Fifth in the points’ standings, Jason Anderson is also looking for his first win of 2024. After scoring his first 450 top-five in the last round in Glendale, Arizona, Hunter Lawrence is also hungry for a win. They will have to beat championship leader Jett Lawrence, however; he’s the only 450 rider with two wins to his credit this season.

In the 250 division, the East riders take center stage once more with Austin Forkner leading the crowd. Haiden Deegan, Cameron McAdoo and Tom Vialle each had terrible starts to their seasons in Detroit and desperately need to rebound in Texas.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 7 of the 2024 Supercross season in Arlington:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Supercross Round 7 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, will begin live Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and the NBC Sports App, with a re-air on CNBC.

Qualifying will begin on Peacock at 1:30 p.m. ET.

All 31 rounds of the 2024 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock.

Details on how to sign up is available by clicking here.

ENTRY LISTS: 450 division l 250 division

Track Map

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Supercross race:

12:00 p.m.: 450SX Group C Free Practice

12:10 p.m.: 450SX Group B Free Practice

12:20 p.m.: 450SX Group A Free Practice

12:30 p.m.: 250SX Group A Free Practice

12:40 p.m.: 250SX Group B Free Practice

12:50 p.m.: 250SX Group C Free Practice

1:05 p.m.: 450SX Group C Qualifying

1:20 p.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying

1:35 p.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying

1:50 p.m.: 250SX Group A Qualifying

2:05 p.m.: 250SX Group B Qualifying

2:20 p.m.: 250SX Group C Qualifying

3:20 p.m.: 450SX Group C Qualifying

3:35 p.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying

3:50 p.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying

4:05 p.m.: 250SX Group A Qualifying

4:20 p.m.: 250SX Group B Qualifying

4:35 p.m.: 250SX Group C Qualifying

Evening Program

6:30 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies

7:04 p.m.: 450SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

7:18 p.m.: 450SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

7:34 p.m.: 250SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

7:48 p.m.: 250SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

8:20 p.m.: 450SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)

8:32 p.m.: 250SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)

8:55 p.m.: 250SX Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders

9:28 p.m.: 450SX Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders

