2024 Supercross Round 7, Arlington by the numbers: Cooper Webb looks to extend podium streak

Even though he has failed to win a feature, Cooper Webb is one of five unique overall winners in 2024 and he hopes to change that at AT&T Stadium this weekend in Arlington, Texas for Round 7 of the Monster Energy Supercross season. Webb has four wins in the last five appearances at this venue and was third in 2022 to give him a current five-race podium streak.

Webb also won in 2019, giving him five wins in nine starts and making him one of the most dominant riders in the field.

A big part of the reason for these strong numbers was Webb’s sweep of three races in 2021 when Supercross ran the season mostly in three-race residencies to cut down on travel during the COVID-19 pandemic. Webb won every race that year, showing dominance in the first two rounds by leading all 28 laps in the first feature and all 24 races in the second feature. Ken Roczen put up a fight in Race 3 but was forced to relinquish the top spot on Lap 20 of 26.

Webb’s 2024 victory came in Anaheim 2 when he finished second in two mains and was fifth in the final race. One of his Arlington wins also came in a Triple Crown format, although he won one of the three features. Webb finished 5-2-1 last year.

Fans cannot sleep on Eli Tomac, however; he has one win and four podiums in his last five Arlington races. Tomac won in 2022 and was second to Webb in Race 2 of 2021.

Roczen’s second-place finish in Race 3 of 2021 is not the only reason to watch him this week. In the first three rounds of 2024 he scored an average finish of 7.7; he’s cut that nearly in half over the last three races with a 3.7. And according to Clinton Fowler at WeWentFast.com, he showed incredible speed in his Glendale win with eight of the fastest laps in the main and six fast laps in his heat.

Roczen was also successful in the residency season. The last time he won back-to-back races was at Indianapolis in 2021. Like Webb, he swept all three races.

Two weeks after handing sole possession of 10th on the all-time Supercross wins’ list to Webb, Roczen knotted up the standings once more in Glendale. Webb and Roczen are now five feature wins behind Bob Hannah for ninth on the chart and six behind Rick Johnson.

The gap of 11 points is the closest ever after round six. To put that into perspective, the next closest gap at this stage was in 2020 at 25. The average difference at this juncture is 51.

Arlington is the second round of the 250 East division and there are several notable riders who need to bounce back. Cameron McAdoo’s accident on the opening lap of Detroit two rounds ago put himself, Haiden Deegan, Tom Vialle and Seth Hammaker more than 15 points behind the leader Austin Forkner, who had one of the worst crashes of his career at this venue in 2022.

The good news for Forkner is that his Detroit win places him third on the all-time 250 SX wins’ list. Two more wins will tie him with Nathan Ramsey and five more catches the legendary James Stewart.

Previous Arlington Winners

450s

2023: Cooper Webb (followed by Chase Sexton, Eli Tomac)

2022: Eli Tomac (Jason Anderson, Cooper Webb)

2021, Race 3: Cooper Webb (Ken Roczen, Eli Tomac)

2021, Race 2: Cooper Webb (Eli Tomac, Ken Roczen)

2021, Race 1: Cooper Webb (Justin Barcia, Jason Anderson)

250s

2023: Nate Thrasher (Jordon Smith, Hunter Lawrence)

2022: Cameron McAdoo (Jeremy Martin, Jett Lawrence)

2021, Race 3: Justin Cooper (Cameron McAdoo, Seth Hammaker)

2021, Race 2: Hunter Lawrence (Jalek Swoll, Kyle Peters)

2021, Race 1: Seth Hammaker (Hunter Lawrence, Cameron McAdoo)

