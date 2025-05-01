 Skip navigation
Kyle Higashioka
Rangers put Kyle Higashioka on the 10-day injured list with a rib muscle strain
Noah Cameron
Royals option Noah Cameron to Triple-A after he took a no-hitter into the seventh in his MLB debut
Tom Izzo
Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller leaving, Tom Izzo will be co-interim AD

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Kyle Higashioka
Rangers put Kyle Higashioka on the 10-day injured list with a rib muscle strain
Noah Cameron
Royals option Noah Cameron to Triple-A after he took a no-hitter into the seventh in his MLB debut
Tom Izzo
Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller leaving, Tom Izzo will be co-interim AD

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Coco Gauff routs Iga Swiatek to reach Madrid Open final, Casper Ruud beats Danill Medvedev

  
Published May 1, 2025 01:25 PM

MADRID — Coco Gauff overpowered defending champion Iga Swiatek 6-1, 6-1 to reach the Madrid Open singles final for the first time.

Gauff broke Swiatek’s serve three times in the first set and twice in the second to cruise to a 64-minute semifinal victory over the second-ranked Swiatek at the clay-court tournament.

“The mentality that I had in the whole match was aggressive,” the fourth-ranked Gauff said. “Maybe it wasn’t her best level today, but I think I forced her into some awkward positions.”

Gauff will face either top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka or Elina Svitolina in the final.

In the men’s quarterfinals, Casper Ruud advanced by defeating Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-5 to become the first player born in 1990 or later to reach 30 tour-level semifinals on clay.

The 15th-ranked Norwegian had been 0-3 against Medvedev in his career.

“I looked at our stats last night and saw he beat me on grass, outdoor hard and indoor hard. The last surface was clay so I thought, ‘please don’t make it 4-0,’” Ruud said. “I tried to use the surface to my advantage. I thought the level was pretty good from both players, I was impressed with Daniil’s ability to produce power here on clay.”

Ruud will next face Francisco Cerundolo, who rallied to defeat teenager Jakub Mensik 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Cerundolo had beaten top-seeded Alexander Zverev in the previous round.

The Madrid Open was disrupted because of the major blackout that brought Spain and Portugal to a standstill. More than 20 matches had to be postponed at the Caja Magica tennis complex, creating a packed schedule the rest of the week.