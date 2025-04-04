Orioles at Royals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 4

The Baltimore Orioles (3-3) begin a weekend series Friday in Kansas City against the Royals (2-4).

Dean Kremer is slated to take the mound for Baltimore against Seth Lugo for Kansas City

The O’s dropped a series earlier this week to the Red Sox. Thursday, Charlie Morton struggled again. The veteran gave up five earned runs in five innings.

KC scored 11 runs to open their series against Milwaukee but proceeded to score just two runs in losing the final two games of the series. Wednesday, they lost 3-2 in 11 innings.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Orioles at Royals

Date: Friday, April 4, 2025

Time: 7:40PM EST

Site: Kauffman Stadium

City: Kansas City, MO

Network/Streaming: MASN, FDS

Odds for the Orioles at the Royals

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Orioles (+100), Royals (-120)

Spread: Royals 1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Orioles at Royals

Pitching matchup for April 4, 2025: Dean Kremer vs. Seth Lugo

Orioles: Dean Kremer (1-0, 8.44 ERA)

Last outing: 3/29 at Toronto - 5.1 IP, 5ER, 5H, 2BB, 6Ks Royals: Seth Lugo (0-0, 5.40 ERA)

Last outing: 3/29 vs. Cleveland - 5 IP, 3ER, 4H, 3BB, 4Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Orioles at Royals

The Orioles have covered the Run Line in each of their wins but have failed to do so in each of their losses

The Royals’ last 3 games against the Orioles have stayed under the Total

Kansas City is 2-4 on the Run Line this season

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s game between the Orioles and the Royals

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Orioles and the Royals:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Baltimore Orioles +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

