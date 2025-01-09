SuperMotocross 250 countdown: No. 3, Levi Kitchen settles into his rhythm with 2025 looming

Levi Kitchen’s 2024 SuperMotocross season started strong, and there were long periods when it seemed he would readily challenge for a championship. Starting the season in third at Anaheim 1, he stood on the podium in every race but one in his first seven rounds. That outlier was a fifth on a heavy track in San Diego.

The points’ championship was close for most of the year, and without a crash in an East/ West Showdown in Nashville, a race that proved to be critical for so many riders in both divisions, the 2024 West title could have been his. Kitchen rebounded and finished second in the penultimate round at Denver.

Even with the Nashville disappointment, he entered the finale in Salt Lake City in control of his fate, but RJ Hampshire’s second-place result versus Kitchen’s fifth was the difference-maker. Kitchen finished second by five points.

SuperMotocross 250 countdown: No. 4, RJ Hampshire is set to defend 250 West title RJ Hampshire finished second in the 250 division in 2023 and won in 2024. He has one season to defend his title before moving into the 450 class.

Kitchen had several strong races in the 2023 Pro Motocross series, with three podium finishes during the year. Two of these were second-place results at RedBud MX Park in Buchanan, Michigan, and Unadilla in New Berlin, New York, so he had a reason to continue to feel strong — and when he stood on the podium in the first two outdoor races of 2024 at Fox Raceway in Pala, California, and the Hangtown Motocross Classic in Rancho Cordova, California, the following week, the field took him seriously.

The 250 division contests the entire Motocross series instead of being split into East and West divisions, and the strain began to take its toll. Kitchen slipped to fifth at Thunder Valley in Round 3 and was ninth at High Point in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania, the next week. He would not crack the top five again for the next three weeks.

He excelled and won three of the next four races when he found his groove. Sadly, the only race in that span he did not win was at his hometown track of Washougal, Washington. He finished sixth in that race as his principal rival, Haiden Deegan, took the checkers. Rest assured, Deegan reminded him of that every chance he had, and when Kitchen suffered a crash in the season finale at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana, Deegan had the Motocross championship firmly locked up.

With the points reset for the SuperMotocross World Championship, Kitchen had another shot at a title. He stood on the podium in Concord, North Carolina, with a third-place finish and narrowly missed the mark at Texas Motor Speedway in Round 2, but he could not keep his momentum and finished a distant eighth in the finale at the Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

SuperMotocross 250 countdown: No. 6, Jordon Smith seeks early-season momentum in the stadium series For most of his career Jordon Smith has been his best in Supercross and he needs to replicate that success in 2025.

It bears noting that Kitchen is only in his third full-time season. He failed to crack the top 10 in points in his first two years, but since then, he has been in the top five in every championship except the 2024 SMX League when he finished sixth. In the 2025 Media Session at Angel Stadium in December, Kitchen told the assemblage that he is more comfortable on his bike now and believes that will make a huge difference this year.

That is undoubtedly true, but Kitchen has also risen in the ranks of the Pro Circuit Kawasaki team as two of their top riders have moved to other teams. Kitchen will find extra speed as a veteran of his squad.

2024 Statistics

Feature starts: 24

Average feature finish: 4.29

Wins: 6

Podiums: 13

Top-fives:17

Top-10s: 22

Best finish: Won (Anaheim 2, Seattle, St. Louis SX, Spring Creek, Unadilla, Budds Creek MX)

SMX Standings/payout: Sixth/$25,000

2024 News

Levi Kitchen scores second straight National win at Budds Creek

Kitchen becomes third first-time winner of 2024 in Spring Creek

A more confident cook: Kitchen finds the recipe for success

Kitchen claims home state 250 win in Seattle

Cooper Webb and Kitchen keep the streak of unique SX winners alive in Anaheim TC

