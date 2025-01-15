 Skip navigation
WWE schedule for 2025, updated PLE calendar: Royal Rumble, Wrestlemania dates, location/times, how to watch

Published January 15, 2025 12:00 PM

It’s a new year and a new era in WWE, but some things remain the same. We’re rapidly approaching Wrestlemania season and the first stop along the way is the annual Royal Rumble event, which this year will take place on February 1 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

With John Cena kicking off his farewell tour (and his quest for a record-setting 17th world championship) and decorated superstars like CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Drew McIntyre expected to take part, this could be the most star-studded Royal Rumble field of all time.

Wrestlemania 41 will once again be a two-night affair (April 19 and 20) as it emanates from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Who will challenge Cody Rhodes? Will The Rock have a role at the event? The next few months should be a fun ride.

All WWE PLEs (premium live events) will be broadcast LIVE on Peacock.

Below you’ll find the PLE schedule for 2025 as the events are announced. Bookmark this page and check back throughout the year!

2025 WWE PLE/PPV schedule:

﻿Date Event Location Start Time
January 25 *WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event San Antonio, Texas 8 p.m. ET
February 1 WWE Royal Rumble Indianapolis, Indiana 6 p.m. ET
March 1 WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto, Ontario Canada 7 p.m. ET
April 19-20 WWE WrestleMania 41 Las Vegas, Nevada 7 p.m. ET
August 2-3 WWE SummerSlam East Rutherford, New Jersey 7 p.m. ET

* WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event episodes will air LIVE on NBC and Peacock *