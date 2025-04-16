How to watch 2025 WWE WrestleMania 41: Schedule, stream info, match card, preview, John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes

A fallen hero scarred by rejection who turned to the dark side will descend upon the “Death Star” this weekend at WrestleMania 41. The must-see two-night extravaganza takes place Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20 in Las Vegas and will stream live exclusively on Peacock.

In Sunday’s main event, John Cena will seek a record-breaking 17th world title by dethroning Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Six weeks ago, after securing his spot at WrestleMania, Cena did the unthinkable by turning his back on the WWE Universe. WWE’s Superman souled out to the all-powerful “Final Boss,” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, viciously attacked Rhodes and vowed to retire as the last real WWE Champion at the end of this year.

SPEECHLESS. 💔



JOHN CENA just viciously TURNED on CODY RHODES at #WWEChamber! pic.twitter.com/jSyaCud7Wz — WWE (@WWE) March 2, 2025

On Saturday, CM Punk’s dream of main-eventing WrestleMania will finally come true when he takes on Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in what is sure to be a heated Triple Threat Match. And he will have an old friend by his side—his former manager, Paul Heyman. Punk used the favor owed to him by Heyman for assisting Reigns and the OG Bloodline fend off the new Bloodline at Survivor Series last year to demand that Reigns’ current manager be in his corner at WrestleMania.

Elsewhere on the card, men’s Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso will hope that the fourth time’s the charm as he once again clashes with World Heavyweight Champion Gunther and Women’s World Champion IYO SKY will defend her title against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley in a star-studded Triple Threat Match.

How to watch 2025 WWE WrestleMania 41 on Peacock

Date: Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)

WWE WrestleMania 41 full match card*

Saturday, April 19 (Night One)

Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk (with Paul Heyman) vs. Seth Rollins - Triple Threat Match

Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso - World Heavyweight Championship

Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair - WWE Women’s Championship

LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu - United States Championship

Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano

Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

The War Raiders (c) vs. The New Day - World Tag Team Championship

Sunday, April 20 (Night Two)

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena - Undisputed WWE Championship

IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley - Women’s World Championship

AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta vs. Finn Bálor vs. Dominik Mysterio - Fatal 4-Way Match for the Intercontinental Championship

Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre - Sin City Street Fight

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria - WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

*Card subject to change

Full 2025 WWE WrestleMania 41 schedule on Peacock

Friday, April 18

WrestleMania 41 Kickoff – 5 p.m. ET

WWE Hall of Fame 2025 Red Carpet Pre-Show – 12 a.m. ET

WWE Hall of Fame 2025 – 1 a.m. ET

Saturday, April 19

Countdown to NXT Stand & Deliver – 12 p.m. ET

NXT Stand & Deliver – 1 p.m. ET

Countdown to WrestleMania 41 Saturday – 4 p.m. ET

WrestleMania 41 Saturday – 7 p.m. ET

WrestleMania 41 Saturday Post-Show – immediately following WrestleMania 41 Saturday

Sunday, April 20

Countdown to WrestleMania 41 Sunday – 4 p.m. ET

WrestleMania 41 Sunday – 7 p.m. ET

WrestleMania 41 Sunday Post-Show – immediately following WrestleMania 41 Sunday

Who will Randy Orton face at WrestleMania 41?

At the moment, Randy Orton does not yet have an opponent for WrestleMania 41. The future Hall of Famer was originally set to face friend-turned-foe Kevin Owens, before Owens announced he will be out indefinitely with a neck injury.

Perhaps Orton will have to wait until he is in the ring at the “Show of Shows” to find out who his opponent is, the way Seth Rollins did three years ago at WrestleMania 38, when it was revealed he would face none other than a returning Cody Rhodes.

How many times has John Cena won at WrestleMania?

John Cena boasts a 10-6 record at WrestleMania, but his last victory was nearly a decade ago. Cena’s 10 WrestleMania wins are tied with Triple H for second most in WWE history, behind Undertaker’s stunning 25 wins. He made his WrestleMania debut in 2004, defeating Big Show for the United States Championship—his first of many title wins in WWE. His most recent match was a loss to United States Champion Austin Theory two years ago at WrestleMania 39.

Is John Cena retiring from WWE?

Yes, at Money in the Bank last July, John Cena announced that he will retire from WWE at the end of this year. He’s vowed to dethrone Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania Sunday and retire as the last real WWE Champion.

Did you know?

While John Cena and Ric Flair can both lay claim to a record 16 world title reigns, Cena can’t see “The Nature Boy” as far as how long they were each on top. Flair was champion for a total of 3,456 days throughout his 16 reigns, compared to Cena’s 1,411 days. Woooooooo!

WWE Network, including WrestleMania 41 and all Premium Live Events, is available in the United States exclusively on Peacock Premium for $7.99/month. Details available at PeacockTV.com.