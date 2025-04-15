How to watch WWE Hall of Fame 2025: Start time, Peacock stream info, inductees including Triple H, Lex Luger

WrestleMania 41 is finally here, as the WWE Universe will take over Las Vegas for the star-studded two-day premium live event. One of the most anticipated annual events of WrestleMania weekend is the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, which you can watch LIVE on Peacock on the eve of the first night of WrestleMania.

This year’s class is one of the most exciting in company history, with Triple H being inducted individually for the first time as well as the first-ever match being honored by the WWE Hall of Fame.

RELATED: WATCH BOTH NIGHTS OF WRESTLEMANIA ON PEACOCK

Check out all you need to know for the 2025 class of the WWE Hall of Fame!

How to watch 2025 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony

When: Friday, April 18

Friday, April 18 Where: Fontainebleau Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada

Fontainebleau Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada Time: 10 p.m. PT (1 a.m. ET on Saturday)

10 p.m. PT (1 a.m. ET on Saturday) Live Stream: Peacock (U.S.), Netflix (international)



Who is in the WWE Hall of Fame full 2025 class?

Triple H (inducted by Shawn Michaels)

Lex Luger (inducted by Diamond Dallas Page)

Michelle McCool (inducted by The Undertaker)

The Natural Disasters — Earthquake & Typhoon

WWE Immortal Moment - Bret “The Hitman” Hart vs. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin (inducted by CM Punk)

2025 WWE Hall of Fame Inductees

Triple H

Triple H is already in the WWE Hall of Fame as a member of D-Generation X and Evolution, but now he’s being inducted as a solo performer. And what a legacy he has, even putting aside his indelible influence on the product that we see today. Triple H is a 14-time World Champion across multiple generations and iterations, with some of the most prominent rivalries in the history of pro wrestling. He’s been known as “The Game,” “The Connecticut Blue Blood,” “The Cerebral Assassin,” “The King of Kings,” among other things, but “Hall of Famer” is the most fitting of all.

Lex Luger

Known for his incredible physique, Lex Luger enjoyed considerable success and memorable moments between his time in WWE and WCW/NWA. Known at various times as “The Total Package,” “The Narcissist,” and “The All-American,” Luger saw both singles and tag team success, including two World Heavyweight Championship reigns in WCW. He had stints in the Four Horseman and the nWo and was also a co-winner of the 1994 WWE Royal Rumble alongside Bret “The Hitman” Hart.

Michelle McCool

McCool was a teacher in Florida before being discovered as part of the 2004 WWE Diva Search. She would eventually develop into the first-ever Divas Champion in 2008 before capturing the Women’s Title in 2009, becoming the first superstar to hold both titles. She’s also known for her time as a top heel team “LayCool” alongside real life friend Layla. Her contributions helped set the stage for the current landscape within women’s wrestling as a whole.

The Natural Disasters - Earthquake and Typhoon

Earthquake (John Tenta) and Typhoon (Fred Ottman) were two of the most skilled big men of their time, but they were magic as a tag team in the early 1990s. With stints as both a heel team (with manager Jimmy Hart) and a face team, the duo won the tag team championships in 1992 and had notable rivalries with the Legion of Doom, Money Inc., the Nasty Boys, and The Beverly Brothers. Tenta passed away in 2006, so he will be inducted posthumously.

WWE Immortal Moment - Bret “The Hitman” Hart vs. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin

For the first-time ever, a match will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. The WrestleMania 13 (1997) “Submission Match” between Hart and Austin at the Rosemont Horizon in Chicago has long been considered a classic. Not just for the execution in the ring, but by subverting expectations with a “double turn” by the performers. While a bloodied Austin lost the match, he earned the respect of the fans and paved the way for a new era for the company.