2025 Motocross Fox Raceway 450 Quals: Jett Lawrence sweeps Qualification

PALA, California: Jett Lawrence answered any lingering questions about his health by sweeping the two qualification sessions at Fox Raceway with a fastest lap of2:14.379 2:14.379.

It took a while for the riders to pick up their pace from Qualification 1 with most opting to find comfort in addition to speed.

Sexton struggled (2:15.633) in the first qualification session but jumped to second on the board in Q2.

Tomac (2:15.986) remained fast in third.

Justin Cooper (2:16.616) and Hunter Lawrence (2:17.219) rounded out the top five.

Making the shift to the 450 class after finishing third in the 250 SX East title fight, RJ Hampshire (2:17.486) was just outside that mark.

Three riders returning from injury topped the first qualification session for the 450 class at Fox Raceway, with the undefeated Jett Lawrence (2:15.029) topping the charts.

The long anticipated battle between Jett and Eli Tomac could be a great one if the morning times hold up. Tomac was second with a lap of 2:17.275.

Hunter Lawrence kept the theme of returning strength alive with the third-best lap of 2:17.416. Jett and Hunter finished first and second in last year’s edition of this race.

Justin Cooper (2:18.659) carried his Supercross momentum into Pala and landed fourth on the chart.

Fifth-place Aaron Plessinger (2:19.667) rounded out the top five.

Chase Sexton (2:20.187) and Cooper Webb (2:20.790) were 11th in the morning session. They may be feeling a ‘hangover’ effect from their Supercross battle.

Qualification 1 results

