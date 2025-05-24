 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tennis: Miami Open
Novak Djokovic clinches his 100th career singles title at Geneva Open
Syndication: Wilmington Star-News
Bordeaux wins its first Champions Cup rugby title after subduing Northampton
New York Giants v Pittsburgh Steelers
Chris Simms’ 2025 QB Countdown: Full rankings, tiers, breakdowns ahead of the 2025 NFL season

Top Clips

nbc_mx_hymas_250524.jpg
Hymas fastest in 250MX quals: ‘I belong up front’
nbc_mx_hampshire_250524.jpg
Hampshire making 450 debut in Pro Motocross
nbc_nas_truckscharlotte_250523.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Charlotte

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tennis: Miami Open
Novak Djokovic clinches his 100th career singles title at Geneva Open
Syndication: Wilmington Star-News
Bordeaux wins its first Champions Cup rugby title after subduing Northampton
New York Giants v Pittsburgh Steelers
Chris Simms’ 2025 QB Countdown: Full rankings, tiers, breakdowns ahead of the 2025 NFL season

Top Clips

nbc_mx_hymas_250524.jpg
Hymas fastest in 250MX quals: ‘I belong up front’
nbc_mx_hampshire_250524.jpg
Hampshire making 450 debut in Pro Motocross
nbc_nas_truckscharlotte_250523.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Charlotte

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2025 Motocross Fox Raceway 450 Quals: Jett Lawrence sweeps Qualification

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published May 24, 2025 12:54 PM

PALA, California: Jett Lawrence answered any lingering questions about his health by sweeping the two qualification sessions at Fox Raceway with a fastest lap of2:14.379 2:14.379.

It took a while for the riders to pick up their pace from Qualification 1 with most opting to find comfort in addition to speed.

Sexton struggled (2:15.633) in the first qualification session but jumped to second on the board in Q2.

Tomac (2:15.986) remained fast in third.

Justin Cooper (2:16.616) and Hunter Lawrence (2:17.219) rounded out the top five.

Making the shift to the 450 class after finishing third in the 250 SX East title fight, RJ Hampshire (2:17.486) was just outside that mark.

Three riders returning from injury topped the first qualification session for the 450 class at Fox Raceway, with the undefeated Jett Lawrence (2:15.029) topping the charts.

The long anticipated battle between Jett and Eli Tomac could be a great one if the morning times hold up. Tomac was second with a lap of 2:17.275.

MX 2024 Rd 01 Pala Fox Raceway Haiden Deegan.jpg
2025 Motocross Fox Raceway 250 Quals: Chance Hymas bumps Haiden Deegan on last lap
Qualification sets the lineup for the two motos of the Fox Raceway Nationals.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Hunter Lawrence kept the theme of returning strength alive with the third-best lap of 2:17.416. Jett and Hunter finished first and second in last year’s edition of this race.

Justin Cooper (2:18.659) carried his Supercross momentum into Pala and landed fourth on the chart.

Fifth-place Aaron Plessinger (2:19.667) rounded out the top five.

Chase Sexton (2:20.187) and Cooper Webb (2:20.790) were 11th in the morning session. They may be feeling a ‘hangover’ effect from their Supercross battle.

Qualification 1 results

More SuperMotocross News

Fox Nationals Qualification: 250s
Mikayla Nielsen wins 2025 WMX opener
Fox Raceway Preview
Chad Reed joins ClubMX as a consultant
Betting odds set expectations for Pro MX championship
Bajaj Auto Ltd secures loan, potentially for KTM
Alexander Fedortsov to turn pro in MX opener
Levi Kitchen renews with Pro Circuit
Malcolm Stewart launches fishing apparel line
Dylan Ferrandis to miss start of Pro MX