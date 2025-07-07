 Skip navigation
Amundi Evian Championship - Previews
How to watch the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship, the LPGA's fourth major of the season
NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165
Winners, losers from Chicago Street Race won by Shane van Gisbergen
PGA: John Deere Classic - Final Round
John Deere Classic 2025 leaderboard: Final results and scores from TPC Deere Run

Top Clips

nbc_golf_campbellsound_250706.jpg
Campbell: 'Crazy' to win twice in return to Tour
nbc_golf_grillosound_250706.jpg
Grillo proud despite John Deere playoff loss
nbc_golf_jdeerefinal_250706.jpg
Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, Round 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
How to watch the PGA Tour’s 2025 Genesis Scottish Open and ISCO Championship

  
Published July 7, 2025 07:00 AM
MacIntyre on Scottish Open: 'The one I wanted'
July 14, 2024 08:37 PM
Robert MacIntyre says he doesn't know whether to cry or laugh after winning the Scottish Open, explains what happened with his free drop on 16 and goes inside his 22-footer on 18 before Golf Central breaks down his win.

The PGA Tour is contesting a pair of events this week with the Genesis Scottish Open and the ISCO Championship.

The Scottish Open, which is co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour, will be held again at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick. The ISCO moves to Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky, after seven years at Keene Trace.

Here’s how you can watch both tournaments (all times EDT; stream links added when available).

Thursday, July 10

Genesis Scottish Open

  • 11AM-2PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

ISCO Championship

  • 4-7PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

Friday, July 11

Genesis Scottish Open

  • 11AM-2PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

ISCO Championship

  • 4-7PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

Saturday, July 12

Genesis Scottish Open

  • 10AM-Noon: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
  • Noon-3PM: CBS

ISCO Championship

  • 4-5PM: NBC Sports App
  • 5-7PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

Sunday, July 13

Genesis Scottish Open

  • 10AM-Noon: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
  • Noon-3PM: CBS

ISCO Championship

  • 4-5PM: NBC Sports App
  • 5-7PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App