How to watch the PGA Tour’s 2025 Genesis Scottish Open and ISCO Championship

The PGA Tour is contesting a pair of events this week with the Genesis Scottish Open and the ISCO Championship.

The Scottish Open, which is co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour, will be held again at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick. The ISCO moves to Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky, after seven years at Keene Trace.

Here’s how you can watch both tournaments (all times EDT; stream links added when available).

Thursday, July 10

Genesis Scottish Open



11AM-2PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

ISCO Championship



4-7PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

Friday, July 11

Genesis Scottish Open

11AM-2PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

ISCO Championship

4-7PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

Saturday, July 12

Genesis Scottish Open

10AM-Noon: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

Noon-3PM: CBS

ISCO Championship

4-5PM: NBC Sports App

5-7PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

Sunday, July 13

Genesis Scottish Open

10AM-Noon: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

Noon-3PM: CBS

ISCO Championship