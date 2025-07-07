 Skip navigation
How to watch the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship, the LPGA’s fourth major of the season

  
Published July 7, 2025 07:30 AM
HLs: Furue's electric finish to win Amundi Evian
July 14, 2024 10:10 AM
Watch as Ayaka Furue collects three birdies and an eagle on the final stretch in Round 4 to win the 2024 Amundi Evian Championship, capturing her first major title in the process.

It’s major No. 4 of five this season when the LPGA’s best compete in the Amundi Evian Championship.

The event, which has held major status since 2013, will again be contested at Evian Resort Golf Club in Evian-les-Bains, France. The AIG Women’s Open, in three weeks, will wrap up the tour’s major season.

Ayaka Furue won last year’s Amundi Evian for her first major title, playing her final five holes in 5 under par. She earned $1.2 million from the $8 million purse.

Here’s how you can watch this week’s championship (all times EDT; stream links added when available).

Thursday, July 10

  • 6-11AM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
  • 11AM-Noon: NBC Sports App

Friday, July 11

  • 6-11AM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
  • 11AM-Noon: NBC Sports App

Saturday, July 12

  • 4-10AM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

Sunday, July 13

  • 4-10AM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App