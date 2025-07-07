How to watch the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship, the LPGA’s fourth major of the season

It’s major No. 4 of five this season when the LPGA’s best compete in the Amundi Evian Championship.

The event, which has held major status since 2013, will again be contested at Evian Resort Golf Club in Evian-les-Bains, France. The AIG Women’s Open, in three weeks, will wrap up the tour’s major season.

Ayaka Furue won last year’s Amundi Evian for her first major title, playing her final five holes in 5 under par. She earned $1.2 million from the $8 million purse.

Here’s how you can watch this week’s championship (all times EDT; stream links added when available).

Thursday, July 10



6-11AM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

11AM-Noon: NBC Sports App

Friday, July 11



6-11AM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

11AM-Noon: NBC Sports App

Saturday, July 12



4-10AM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

Sunday, July 13

