Barbora Krejcikova
Barbora Krejcikova saves 2 match points in first-round win at Eastbourne
Luke Richardson
Nashville Predators hire former Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson as assistant
Caitlin Clark
Aces struggle and Caitlin Clark hits a shooting slump early in WNBA season

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rickie_250624.jpg
Fowler reflects on 2023 Rocket Classic victory
nbc_golf_wagnerhendersonv2_250624.jpg
Henderson shares secret driving weapon with Wagner
nbc_golf_keegandiscussion_250624.jpg
Bradley can ‘leave imprint’ as Ryder Cup captain

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Rocket Classic 2025: Odds, favorites for Detroit Golf Club

  
Published June 24, 2025 01:01 PM

All the chatter on the PGA Tour these days is focused on Keegan Bradley, with a thrilling win at the Travelers Championship ramping up the Ryder Cup noise to an even higher level.

Can he follow it up by claiming the Rocket Classic?

The oddsmakers aren’t picking it. But he’s not far off. Here are the betting favorites for the 2025 Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club:

2025 Rocket Classic odds (as of Tuesday, courtesy DraftKings):

  • Collin Morikawa: +1200
  • Patrick Cantlay: +1600
  • Keegan Bradley: +1800
  • Ben Griffin: +2200
  • Cameron Young: +2800
  • Hideki Matsuyama: +3000
  • Harry Hall: +3000
  • Si Woo Kim: +3000
  • Keith Mitchell: +3500
  • Davis Thompson: +3500
  • Luke Clanton: +4000
  • Wyndham Clark: +4000
  • Tony Finau: +4000
  • Rickie Fowler: +4000
  • Max Greyserman: +4000