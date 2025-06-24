Rocket Classic 2025: Odds, favorites for Detroit Golf Club
Published June 24, 2025 01:01 PM
All the chatter on the PGA Tour these days is focused on Keegan Bradley, with a thrilling win at the Travelers Championship ramping up the Ryder Cup noise to an even higher level.
Can he follow it up by claiming the Rocket Classic?
The oddsmakers aren’t picking it. But he’s not far off. Here are the betting favorites for the 2025 Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club:
2025 Rocket Classic odds (as of Tuesday, courtesy DraftKings):
- Collin Morikawa: +1200
- Patrick Cantlay: +1600
- Keegan Bradley: +1800
- Ben Griffin: +2200
- Cameron Young: +2800
- Hideki Matsuyama: +3000
- Harry Hall: +3000
- Si Woo Kim: +3000
- Keith Mitchell: +3500
- Davis Thompson: +3500
- Luke Clanton: +4000
- Wyndham Clark: +4000
- Tony Finau: +4000
- Rickie Fowler: +4000
- Max Greyserman: +4000