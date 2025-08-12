 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Las Vegas Aces v Indiana Fever
WNBA ratings and attendance are still strong despite top stars missing games with injuries
PGA: BMW Championship - First Round
BMW Championship 2025: Second-round tee times, TV times, how to watch second playoff event
NFL: New York Giants Training Camp
Tyrone Tracy fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Top Clips

nbc_bte_playernews_brandon_250812.jpg
Aiyuk reportedly expected to return around Week 6
nbc_roto_javier_250812.jpg
Scoop up Astros’ Javier following return to mound
nbc_roto_collins_250812.jpg
Brewers’ Collins deserves ‘a lot more praise’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Las Vegas Aces v Indiana Fever
WNBA ratings and attendance are still strong despite top stars missing games with injuries
PGA: BMW Championship - First Round
BMW Championship 2025: Second-round tee times, TV times, how to watch second playoff event
NFL: New York Giants Training Camp
Tyrone Tracy fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Top Clips

nbc_bte_playernews_brandon_250812.jpg
Aiyuk reportedly expected to return around Week 6
nbc_roto_javier_250812.jpg
Scoop up Astros’ Javier following return to mound
nbc_roto_collins_250812.jpg
Brewers’ Collins deserves ‘a lot more praise’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

BMW Championship 2025: First-round tee times, TV times, how to watch second playoff event

  
Published August 12, 2025 03:38 PM
Scheffler's caddie one of many stories at BMW
August 12, 2025 12:21 PM
Kira K. Dixon offers the latest on Scottie Scheffler's caddie situation, Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy's mindsets and more entering the BMW Championship.

The BMW Championship is the PGA Tour’s second playoff event and it gets underway Thursday at Caves Valley Golf Club outside of Baltimore, Maryland.

Golf Channel, NBC and Peacock will have coverage throughout the week, here’s how you can watch Round 1:

Thursday, Aug. 14

PGA: BMW Championship - First Round
BMW Championship 2025: Second-round tee times, TV times, how to watch second playoff event
Second-round tee times and pairings for the BMW Championship, along with how to watch.

Round 1 tee times at Caves Valley

Time
TeePlayers
9:21 AM
EDT		1

J.T. Poston

9:32 AM
EDT		1

Xander Schauffele

Michael Kim

9:43 AM
EDT		1

Kurt Kitayama

Thomas Detry

9:54 AM
EDT		1

Ryan Fox

Taylor Pendrith

10:05 AM
EDT		1

Lucas Glover

Sam Stevens

10:16 AM
EDT		1

Viktor Hovland

Akshay Bhatia

10:27 AM
EDT		1

Nick Taylor

Shane Lowry

10:43 AM
EDT		1

Brian Harman

Patrick Cantlay

10:54 AM
EDT		1

Keegan Bradley

Maverick McNealy

11:05 AM
EDT		1

Ben Griffin

Russell Henley

11:16 AM
EDT		1

Scottie Scheffler

Rory McIlroy

11:27 AM
EDT		1

Andrew Novak

Harris English

11:38 AM
EDT		1

Jhonattan Vegas

Rickie Fowler

11:54 AM
EDT		1

Harry Hall

Jason Day

12:05 PM
EDT		1

Matt Fitzpatrick

Si Woo Kim

12:16 PM
EDT		1

Brian Campbell

Denny McCarthy

12:27 PM
EDT		1

Ryan Gerard

Daniel Berger

12:38 PM
EDT		1

Chris Gotterup

Jacob Bridgeman

12:49 PM
EDT		1

Sam Burns

Sungjae Im

1:05 PM
EDT		1

Hideki Matsuyama

Robert MacIntyre

1:16 PM
EDT		1

Collin Morikawa

Corey Conners

1:27 PM
EDT		1

Justin Thomas

Tommy Fleetwood

1:38 PM
EDT		1

Justin Rose

J.J. Spaun

1:49 PM
EDT		1

Cameron Young

Ludvig Åberg

2:00 PM
EDT		1

Tom Hoge

Bud Cauley