BMW Championship 2025: First-round tee times, TV times, how to watch second playoff event
The BMW Championship is the PGA Tour’s second playoff event and it gets underway Thursday at Caves Valley Golf Club outside of Baltimore, Maryland.
Golf Channel, NBC and Peacock will have coverage throughout the week, here’s how you can watch Round 1:
Thursday, Aug. 14
Round 1 tee times at Caves Valley
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|9:21 AM
EDT
|1
J.T. Poston
|9:32 AM
EDT
|1
Xander Schauffele
Michael Kim
|9:43 AM
EDT
|1
Kurt Kitayama
Thomas Detry
|9:54 AM
EDT
|1
Ryan Fox
Taylor Pendrith
|10:05 AM
EDT
|1
Lucas Glover
Sam Stevens
|10:16 AM
EDT
|1
Viktor Hovland
Akshay Bhatia
|10:27 AM
EDT
|1
Nick Taylor
Shane Lowry
|10:43 AM
EDT
|1
Brian Harman
Patrick Cantlay
|10:54 AM
EDT
|1
Keegan Bradley
Maverick McNealy
|11:05 AM
EDT
|1
Ben Griffin
Russell Henley
|11:16 AM
EDT
|1
Scottie Scheffler
Rory McIlroy
|11:27 AM
EDT
|1
Andrew Novak
Harris English
|11:38 AM
EDT
|1
Jhonattan Vegas
Rickie Fowler
|11:54 AM
EDT
|1
Harry Hall
Jason Day
|12:05 PM
EDT
|1
Matt Fitzpatrick
Si Woo Kim
|12:16 PM
EDT
|1
Brian Campbell
Denny McCarthy
|12:27 PM
EDT
|1
Ryan Gerard
Daniel Berger
|12:38 PM
EDT
|1
Chris Gotterup
Jacob Bridgeman
|12:49 PM
EDT
|1
Sam Burns
Sungjae Im
|1:05 PM
EDT
|1
Hideki Matsuyama
Robert MacIntyre
|1:16 PM
EDT
|1
Collin Morikawa
Corey Conners
|1:27 PM
EDT
|1
Justin Thomas
Tommy Fleetwood
|1:38 PM
EDT
|1
Justin Rose
J.J. Spaun
|1:49 PM
EDT
|1
Cameron Young
Ludvig Åberg
|2:00 PM
EDT
|1
Tom Hoge
Bud Cauley