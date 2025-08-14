Brock Purdy fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
|Brock Purdy
|QB - San Francisco 49ers
|Bye:14
|Age: 25
|HT: 6-1
|WT: 220
2024: The 49ers’ pass-catching group took hits for the 2024 season, leaving Brock Purdy with a shell of the 2023 offense. He threw for 3,864 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions, a decline in all categories from his 4,280/31/11 line the season before. For fantasy, this put Purdy in the low-end QB1 range as his rushing production increased to 323 yards and five scores. He dealt with minor shoulder and elbow injuries in a lost season for the 49ers as they finished 6-11 amidst a long injury list on offense. Despite a disappointing finish, Purdy was still an efficient passer; his 0.18 EPA per play ranked No. 5 among qualifying QBs and earned him a contract extension.
What’s changed: The 49ers signed Purdy to a five-year, $265 million extension in the offseason. He is locked in as the team’s future, with Brandon Aiyuk returning from a torn ACL some point this season and Christian McCaffrey healthier to start the year. Trent Williams returns to protect Purdy while Ricky Pearsall (hamstring) aims to be ready for Week 1. Though Deebo Samuel is gone, several pieces are returning healthy to give Purdy more support.
Outlook: Purdy finished as a top-12 quarterback each of the past two seasons. With a healthier offense around him, he should be considered a low-end QB1 again.
|Year
|Team
|G
|COM
|ATT
|PCT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|R-YD
|R-TD
|PPR
|HPPR
|NPPR
|2022
|SF
|9
|114
|170
|67
|1374
|13
|4
|13
|1
|106
|106
|106
|2023
|SF
|16
|308
|444
|69
|4280
|31
|11
|144
|2
|296
|296
|296
|2024
|SF
|15
|300
|455
|66
|3864
|20
|12
|323
|5
|267
|267
|267
|PROJ 2025
|SF
|17
|330
|518
|64
|4055
|26
|12
|264
|3
|287
|287
|287
**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group
