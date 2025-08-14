 Skip navigation
Brock Purdy fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

  
Published August 14, 2025 03:07 PM
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants
2025 Fantasy Football Draft Prep Guide: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results, and more
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy football content.

Brock Purdy 2025 Fantasy Preview

Brock PurdyQB - San Francisco 49ersBye:14
Age: 25HT: 6-1WT: 220

2024: The 49ers’ pass-catching group took hits for the 2024 season, leaving Brock Purdy with a shell of the 2023 offense. He threw for 3,864 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions, a decline in all categories from his 4,280/31/11 line the season before. For fantasy, this put Purdy in the low-end QB1 range as his rushing production increased to 323 yards and five scores. He dealt with minor shoulder and elbow injuries in a lost season for the 49ers as they finished 6-11 amidst a long injury list on offense. Despite a disappointing finish, Purdy was still an efficient passer; his 0.18 EPA per play ranked No. 5 among qualifying QBs and earned him a contract extension.

What’s changed: The 49ers signed Purdy to a five-year, $265 million extension in the offseason. He is locked in as the team’s future, with Brandon Aiyuk returning from a torn ACL some point this season and Christian McCaffrey healthier to start the year. Trent Williams returns to protect Purdy while Ricky Pearsall (hamstring) aims to be ready for Week 1. Though Deebo Samuel is gone, several pieces are returning healthy to give Purdy more support.

Outlook: Purdy finished as a top-12 quarterback each of the past two seasons. With a healthier offense around him, he should be considered a low-end QB1 again.

﻿Year Team G COM ATT PCT YDS TD INT R-YD R-TD PPR HPPR NPPR
2022 SF 9 114 170 67 1374 13 4 13 1 106 106 106
2023 SF 16 308 444 69 4280 31 11 144 2 296 296 296
2024 SF 15 300 455 66 3864 20 12 323 5 267 267 267
PROJ 2025 SF 17 330 518 64 4055 26 12 264 3 287 287 287

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

Go to: All players | QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs

