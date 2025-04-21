 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/lgrwe7pjyubrqnrmnv2a
North Carolina lands former Michigan RB Benjamin Hall
  • Jason Jordan, Staff
    ,
  • Jason Jordan, Staff
    ,
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/abipcjorrmvl0waqfhks
UCLA QB Joey Aguilar plans to enter transfer portal
  • Jacey Zembal, Staff
    ,
  • Jacey Zembal, Staff
    ,
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Toronto Blue Jays
Braves pitcher Spencer Strider strains hamstring, goes on 15-day injured list

Top Clips

nbc_pl_updatefull_250421.jpg
PL Update: Nottingham Forest keep Spurs in check
nbc_pl_nunointv_250421.jpg
Nuno: Nottingham Forest ‘fortunate’ to beat Spurs
nbc_pl_angeintv_250421.jpg
Postecoglou laments Spurs’ loss to Forest

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
All Scores
Former Georgia WR Nitro Tuggle commits to Purdue

  • Ryan O’Bleness, Analyst,
  Ryan O'Bleness, Analyst
  
Published April 21, 2025 06:53 PM
Georgia’s Nitro Tuggle (No. 2) run with the ball
Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared on Rivals.com, the leader in college football and basketball recruiting coverage. Be the first to know and follow your teams by signing up here.


Former Georgia wide receiver Nitro Tuggle is returning to his home state of Indiana, as he has committed to Purdue.

Tuggle spent the 2024 season with the Bulldogs. He played in eight games and recorded three receptions for 34 yards (11.3 yards per catch).

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart announced in March that Tuggle, along with offensive lineman Marques Easley, were suspended indefinitely due to separate reckless driving incidents. According to police reports, Tuggle was driving more than 100 miles per hour.

Tuggle will have three years of eligibility remaining to play for head coach Barry Odom and the Boilermakers. He will still have the option to redshirt if needed as well.


According to Pro Football Focus, Tuggle played 45 offensive snaps and recorded an overall grade of 56.8. He also played 17 snaps on special teams.

Tuggle flirted with the idea of entering the transfer portal during the winter window this past December as well, but ultimately decided to stay with Georgia at the time.

As a prospect out of Northwood High School in Nappanee, Indiana, Tuggle was considered a four-star wide receiver and ranked as the No. 92 overall recruit in the 2024 class. He also ranked as the No. 3 player in the state of Indiana and the No. 21 wide receiver in the cycle.


Stay locked in on the Rivals Transfer Tracker to keep up with the latest transfer news, portal entries, commitments, and rankings. For a deep-dive into the transfer portal, make sure you visit the Rivals Transfer Search page.

The Rivals Transfer Portal X account is a must-follow for any college football fan.

The spring college football transfer portal window is scheduled to open on April 16th, 2025 for 10 days. It is the second transfer window of the 2025 recruiting cycle. The winter college football transfer portal window opened on December 9th, 2024 for 20 days. There was also a five-day window for players to transfer after their team finished postseason play. Additionally, players get a 30-day window to transfer when their head coach leaves.