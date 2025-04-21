Former Georgia WR Nitro Tuggle commits to Purdue

Georgia’s Nitro Tuggle (No. 2) run with the ball © Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Former Georgia wide receiver Nitro Tuggle is returning to his home state of Indiana, as he has committed to Purdue. Tuggle spent the 2024 season with the Bulldogs. He played in eight games and recorded three receptions for 34 yards (11.3 yards per catch). Georgia head coach Kirby Smart announced in March that Tuggle, along with offensive lineman Marques Easley, were suspended indefinitely due to separate reckless driving incidents. According to police reports, Tuggle was driving more than 100 miles per hour. Tuggle will have three years of eligibility remaining to play for head coach Barry Odom and the Boilermakers. He will still have the option to redshirt if needed as well.



According to Pro Football Focus, Tuggle played 45 offensive snaps and recorded an overall grade of 56.8. He also played 17 snaps on special teams. Tuggle flirted with the idea of entering the transfer portal during the winter window this past December as well, but ultimately decided to stay with Georgia at the time. As a prospect out of Northwood High School in Nappanee, Indiana, Tuggle was considered a four-star wide receiver and ranked as the No. 92 overall recruit in the 2024 class. He also ranked as the No. 3 player in the state of Indiana and the No. 21 wide receiver in the cycle.