How LAC poor season can lead to potential trades

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Former QB Jacob Rodriguez now is an All-America linebacker for Texas Tech
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
College Football Playoff 12-team bracket: James Madison, Miami, Alabama in; Notre Dame, Duke out
David Lazar
,
David Lazar
,
2025–26 College Football Playoff Schedule: Matchups, Dates, Times, and TV Channels
Nick Mangione
,
Nick Mangione
,
Top Clips
‘Not worried’ about Allen after rough fantasy game
LV’s Jeanty has massive game vs. Texans defense
Can Young to still be ‘the guy’ for Hawks?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Former QB Jacob Rodriguez now is an All-America linebacker for Texas Tech
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
College Football Playoff 12-team bracket: James Madison, Miami, Alabama in; Notre Dame, Duke out
David Lazar
,
David Lazar
,
2025–26 College Football Playoff Schedule: Matchups, Dates, Times, and TV Channels
Nick Mangione
,
Nick Mangione
,
Top Clips
‘Not worried’ about Allen after rough fantasy game
LV’s Jeanty has massive game vs. Texans defense
Can Young to still be ‘the guy’ for Hawks?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
How LAC poor season can lead to potential trades
December 22, 2025 12:45 PM
Kenny Beecham unpacks the teams on his low vibes list, including the Los Angeles Clippers and how there can be more fallout to their star players amid a poor season so far.
Related Videos
09:41
Can Young to still be ‘the guy’ for Hawks?
05:05
Take the over on 3’s made for Knueppel vs. Cavs
02:08
Why vibes for talented Cavs are at ‘all-time low’
07:44
Pistons taking advantage of ‘unworldly’ defense
09:52
How Spurs’ ‘young core’ is creating good vibes
02:11
Take the under for Spurs vs. Thunder
02:09
HLs: Kings rally from behind to win in overtime
02:02
HLs: Brunson scores season-high 47 in Knicks win
01:55
HLs: Buzelis drops 28 points in Bulls victory
01:55
HLs: Leonard’s 32 lifts Clippers past Lakers
02:00
HLs: Curry’s 28 lifts Warriors to victory
01:51
HLs: Bane’s heroics lifts Magic to overtime win
01:54
HLs: Aldama scores career-high
01:58
HLs: Williamson’s 29 points lifts Pelicans to win
10
HLs: Pritchard scores 33 in Celtics win
02:00
HLs: Maxey erupts for 38 in Sixers win
01:57
HLs: Sheppard lifts Rockets past Denver
02:07
HLs: Edwards carries T-Wolves to win in his return
01:57
Highlights: Garland goes off for 35 points in loss
01:59
Highlights: Maxey drops 30 points in 76ers’ win
02:00
HLs: Wembanyama leads Spurs to victory over Hawks
01:53
HLs: White drains career-high 10 3-pointers
01:27
Ball notches double-double in return from injury
01:51
Johnson a ‘fantasy superstar’ after career-high
01:32
Jokić makes more history as all-time great center
09:56
GSW moving in wrong direction after loss to PHX
01:40
Nuggets have the best chance to defeat Thunder
04:59
Thunder, Sixers take center stage on NBA Friday
09:53
Examining Mavericks, Hornets play-in chances
01:59
Highlights: Butler, GSW fall short against Suns
Latest Clips
02:17
‘Not worried’ about Allen after rough fantasy game
05:05
LV’s Jeanty has massive game vs. Texans defense
04:04
Herbert, Chargers offense spark in win over Dallas
11:07
Diggs, Maye shine on SNF vs. Ravens
07:15
Lawrence playing the best ball of his career
03:51
Simms: Herbert should be in MVP conversation
03:42
Broncos control path to No. 1 seed in AFC
14:53
Unpacking Steelers-Lions pass interference call
05:12
Lions ‘getting further and further away’
06:36
Neuheisel’s (musical) CFP message? ‘Let Them Play’
01:43
‘Tough’ for Broncos to cover spread vs. Chiefs
04:20
Metcalf involved in altercation with Lions fan
06:01
Texans’ offense was ‘bland’ against the Raiders
05:11
Steelers put a ‘complete game together’ vs Lions
06:26
Lions have to go ‘back to the drawing board’
01:34
Herbert continues to be ‘incredible’ for Chargers
02:59
Analyzing ‘crazy’ playoff picture
06:24
Panthers claw to top of NFC South with win
10:38
Jaguars, Lawrence take down Broncos
12:24
Simms: Have we seen the best of Ravens’ Jackson?
04:05
Patriots are a ‘balanced football team’
03:35
Who is leading NFL MVP, Coach of the Year race?
07:56
Maye is moving toward an ‘unlimited’ ceiling
06:39
Unpacking Patriots’ versatility, playoff field
03:35
Ravens are ‘hanging by a thread’ ahead of playoffs
08:05
Evaluating NFC playoff picture in Week 16
04:14
Diggs: Maye knows he can trust me in big moments
04:50
Lions’ Week 16 loss shows they miss Johnson as OC
07:12
Henry: Vrabel demands fun and accountability
02:07
Why wasn’t Henry in game late vs. Patriots?
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue