Supercross 2025 Round 11 in Seattle: How to watch Saturday’s West Coast race, start times, schedule, TV

Top News

Ilia Malinin
Ilia Malinin tops World Figure Skating Championships short program with historic skate
NCAA Basketball: Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament Semifinal-Saint Joseph's vs George Mason
Tony Skinn agrees to contract extension as George Mason’s basketball coach
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Toronto Blue Jays
Orioles OF Tyler O’Neill homers on opening day for sixth straight year, extending own record

Top Clips

oly_fsmen_worlds_iliamalinin_250327.jpg
Malinin makes history at worlds, leads after short
nbc_golf_roryscottie_250327.jpg
Are Scheffler, McIlroy in early stages of rivalry?
nbc_golf_roryhighlights_250327.jpg
HLs: McIlroy even after Round 1 of Houston Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Supercross 2025 Round 11 in Seattle: How to watch Saturday's race, start times, schedule, TV

Published March 27, 2025

Round 11 of the Monster Energy Supercross Series heads to the Pacific Northwest and Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, with a tight battle between Cooper Webb and Chase Sexton heating up.

Webb finished sixth overall last week in the Triple Crown format race in Birmingham, Alabama, while Chase Sexton won and cut the points differential in half. Suddenly, Webb is the one in a position to do damage control; Sexton needs to sustain momentum. This race will set the tone for the upcoming East Coast swing.

SX 2024 Rd 11 Seattle 450 start.JPG
Supercross 2025 Seattle preview: Top finishes, previous winners, who to watch
Cooper Webb and Jason Anderson are the only two active riders with more than one podium in the past five Seattle races.
The 250 West riders are back in action, and for the first time since Round 4 in Glendale, they will race a standard format weekend. Ten winners in 11 250 divisional rounds have made this one of the most competitive seasons of all time. Cole Davies and Coty Schock are in the best bets to become the next unique winner.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 11 of the 2025 Supercross season at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE:

TV coverage of Supercross Round 11 at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, will begin live Saturday, March 29, at 8:00 p.m. ET on Peacock, Telemundo, and the NBC Sports App with an encore at 1 a.m. Monday, March 31, on CNBC. Race Day Live coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET with coverage of qualification.

All 31 rounds of the 2025 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock, and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock.

Details on how to sign up are available by clicking here.

SEATTLE ENTRY LISTS

450 and 250 entry list combined

SEATTLE TRACK MAP

Rd11_Seattle_Render05-1.png

SEATTLE EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Supercross race:

Qualification

1:00 p.m.: 250 Group C Free Practice
1:10 p.m.: 250 Group B Free Practice
1:20 p.m.: 250 Group A Free Practice
1:30 p.m.: 450 Group A Free Practice
1:40 p.m.: 450 Group B Free Practice
1:50 p.m.: 450 Group C Free Practice

2:05 p.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying 1
2:20 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying 1
2:35 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying 1
2:50 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying 1
3:05 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying 1
3:20 p.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying 1

4:15 p.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying 2
4:30 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying 2
4:45 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying 2
5:00 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying 2
5:15 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying 2
5:30 p.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying 2

Evening Program

7:30 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies

8:06 p.m.: 250 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)
8:20 p.m.: 250 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

8:34 p.m.: 450 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)
8:48 p.m.: 450 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

9:21 p.m.: 250 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (1 – 4 to Main)
9:33 p.m.: 450 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (1 – 4 to Main)

9:53 p.m.: 250 Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders
10:28 p.m.: 450 Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders

More SuperMotocross News

Seattle Preview
Seattle Betting Odds
What riders said after Birmingham
Birmingham 450 results | 250 results
Max Anstie breaks leg in Birmingham qualification
Haiden Deegan arrested for street racing
Jalek Swoll renews with Factory Triumph
Christian Craig set to return in Birmingham
Jett Reynolds breaks leg in practice crash
A DM led to partnership between Moranz, Champion Tool