Supercross 2025 Round 11 in Seattle: How to watch Saturday’s West Coast race, start times, schedule, TV

Round 11 of the Monster Energy Supercross Series heads to the Pacific Northwest and Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, with a tight battle between Cooper Webb and Chase Sexton heating up.

Webb finished sixth overall last week in the Triple Crown format race in Birmingham, Alabama, while Chase Sexton won and cut the points differential in half. Suddenly, Webb is the one in a position to do damage control; Sexton needs to sustain momentum. This race will set the tone for the upcoming East Coast swing.

The 250 West riders are back in action, and for the first time since Round 4 in Glendale, they will race a standard format weekend. Ten winners in 11 250 divisional rounds have made this one of the most competitive seasons of all time. Cole Davies and Coty Schock are in the best bets to become the next unique winner.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 11 of the 2025 Supercross season at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE:

TV coverage of Supercross Round 11 at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, will begin live Saturday, March 29, at 8:00 p.m. ET on Peacock, Telemundo, and the NBC Sports App with an encore at 1 a.m. Monday, March 31, on CNBC. Race Day Live coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET with coverage of qualification.

All 31 rounds of the 2025 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock, and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock.

SEATTLE ENTRY LISTS

450 and 250 entry list combined

SEATTLE TRACK MAP

SEATTLE EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Supercross race:

Qualification

1:00 p.m.: 250 Group C Free Practice

1:10 p.m.: 250 Group B Free Practice

1:20 p.m.: 250 Group A Free Practice

1:30 p.m.: 450 Group A Free Practice

1:40 p.m.: 450 Group B Free Practice

1:50 p.m.: 450 Group C Free Practice

2:05 p.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying 1

2:20 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying 1

2:35 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying 1

2:50 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying 1

3:05 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying 1

3:20 p.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying 1

4:15 p.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying 2

4:30 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying 2

4:45 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying 2

5:00 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying 2

5:15 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying 2

5:30 p.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying 2

Evening Program

7:30 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies

8:06 p.m.: 250 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

8:20 p.m.: 250 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

8:34 p.m.: 450 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

8:48 p.m.: 450 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

9:21 p.m.: 250 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (1 – 4 to Main)

9:33 p.m.: 450 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (1 – 4 to Main)

9:53 p.m.: 250 Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders

10:28 p.m.: 450 Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders

