Defending SMX champion Jo Shimoda renews with Honda HRC for 2026

Jo Shimoda officially renewed his contract with Honda HRC to ride in the 250 division of the 2026 SuperMotocross World Championship.

“Proud to be announcing to create new chapter with [Honda Racing Corporation] for next year, team has taught me so many things not just a bike stuff but to grow as individual,” Shimoda posted on social media. “Really excited to achieve big goals with the crew and to make progress, I love where I’m at.”

This will mark the third season Shimoda will race for Honda after making the move from Pro Circuit Kawasaki at the end of 2023.

In 2024, he finished fourth in the Supercross 250 West series, sixth in Pro Motocross, and fourth in the SuperMotocross (SMX) playoffs. Last year was a breakout season, with a fourth-place finish in Supercross, a second-place finish in Motocross, and the championship title in SuperMotocross.

“Since I was young, I’ve thought HRC is one of the most advanced teams in the whole motorsports industry,” Shimoda said in a news release. “To be a part of that is amazing. Where I grew up, they have the Suzuka Circuit, where Honda is all over the place—Honda Racing Corporation is right by my house! There’s a lot to it, and it means a lot to me.”

Hailing from Suzuka, Japan, where HRC has several operations, Shimoda is well-suited to the brand. In 2025, he became the first Japanese to win a professional American Motorcycle Association championship.

“On behalf of everyone at American Honda, Honda HRC Progressive and HRC, I’m extremely pleased to welcome Jo back for another season,” said Brandon Wilson, Manager of Racing & Advertising at American Honda. “We’re proud of the progress that Jo has made with his speed and confidence over the last couple of seasons, and he has played an important role in developing our CRF250RWE race machine. We’re excited to see what we can do next together.”

Last year, Shimoda won the Supercross season-opener at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, three Pro Motocross Nationals, and two of the three SMX playoff rounds.

