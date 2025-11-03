Chase Sexton officially announced as Monster Energy Kawasaki rider

Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki officially announced that Chase Sexton has been added to their 2026 rider lineup, ending Sexton’s two-year association with Red Bull KTM.

“Let the good times roll [at Kawasaki],” Sexton posted on social media. “Very thankful and excited for this new chapter, with an awesome group of people and a company I’ve always wanted to be a part of since I was little. It’s a dream come true and I’m very excited for 2026 and beyond! See y’all at the races.”

Sexton will be joined by Garrett Marchbanks, who will fully revamp the team that was comprised of Jason Anderson and Jorge Prado in 2025.

After winning the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross championship with Honda, Sexton’s move to KTM was met with immediate success. He won the Pro Motocross championship in 2024 and was one of only two winners in the outdoor series. Sexton backed up his Motocross title with a second-place finish in Supercross last year.

“Joining Monster Energy Kawasaki is an amazing opportunity, and I’m really looking forward to this new chapter in my career,” Sexton said in a news release. “The team has already made me feel very supported with anything I need, and they’re here to give me all the tools I need to win. I believe this is the next step I need to compete for championships, and I am motivated for the 2026 season.

With thanks, KTM confirms departure of Chase Sexton Chase Sexton moved from Honda to KTM for the 2024 season, and he rewarded them with the Pro Motocross championship that year.

With the addition of Sexton to their lineup, Kawasaki hopes to rebuild after a disappointing season that saw Anderson sidelined by injury and the lack of chemistry between Prado and the team.

Anderson scored nine wins and 29 podiums with the team in four seasons, but only three of these came in 2025 in the Supercross series and Anderson sat out the end of the season with health issues.

Prado scored only two top-fives with fifth-place finishes at Southwick and Ironman.

By comparison, Sexton won seven Supercross races in 2025 and challenged eventual champion Cooper Webb until the final race. Sexton was injured in a crash in the Pro Motocross season opener at Fox Raceway and missed most of the season, but returned at RedBud and scored three consecutive top-fives. One of these was his eighth win of the season at Washougal.

Red Bull KTM is expected to announce Eli Tomac will replace Sexton on their lineup later this week.

