Giants at Broncos prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Cincinnati emerges as a Big 12 contender with its 1st AP poll ranking in nearly 3 years
Canadian slugger Josh Naylor helps Mariners put Blue Jays in big ALCS hole with home run back home

California, Princeton lift St Andrews Links trophy
Trivia: Who were last two lefty QBs to face off?
Campbell takes full responsibility for trick play

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Giants at Broncos prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Cincinnati emerges as a Big 12 contender with its 1st AP poll ranking in nearly 3 years
Canadian slugger Josh Naylor helps Mariners put Blue Jays in big ALCS hole with home run back home

California, Princeton lift St Andrews Links trophy
Trivia: Who were last two lefty QBs to face off?
Campbell takes full responsibility for trick play

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
With thanks, KTM confirms departure of Chase Sexton

  • Dan Beaver,
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published October 15, 2025 12:31 PM

KTM confirmed the departure of Chase Sexton after two years of service with a note of thanks, opening the door for him to likely announce his move to Monster Energy Kawasaki.

“Following two seasons in the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing thanks Chase Sexton for the success achieved together throughout 2024 and 2025,” the team said in a news release.

Sexton moved from Honda HRC in 2024 and immediately rewarded his new team with the Pro Motocross championship that year. He battled Cooper Webb to the wire and finished second in 2025 in the Monster Energy Supercross series.

Sexton scored nine feature wins in Supercross aboard a KTM; he has eight wins in the Motocross series.

Red Bull KTM officially says goodbye, Tom Vialle heads back to MXGP
Tom Vialle earned back-to-back 250 SX East championships with Red Bull KTM and would have been required to move into the 450 division in 2026.
