With thanks, KTM confirms departure of Chase Sexton
KTM confirmed the departure of Chase Sexton after two years of service with a note of thanks, opening the door for him to likely announce his move to Monster Energy Kawasaki.
“Following two seasons in the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing thanks Chase Sexton for the success achieved together throughout 2024 and 2025,” the team said in a news release.
Sexton moved from Honda HRC in 2024 and immediately rewarded his new team with the Pro Motocross championship that year. He battled Cooper Webb to the wire and finished second in 2025 in the Monster Energy Supercross series.
Sexton scored nine feature wins in Supercross aboard a KTM; he has eight wins in the Motocross series.
