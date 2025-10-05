Team Australia wins 2025 Motocross of Nations with Hunter Lawrence and Jett Lawrence sweeping motos

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Indiana: At Ironman Raceway, Hunter Lawrence won two motos and Jett Lawrence won the opening race to secure Team Australia’s second consecutive Motocross of Nations title.

“I’m at loss for words right now,” Hunter said from the top of the podium. “Come check with me later and I will have a lot to say. I am so proud of the team. Kyle (Webster) rode his heart out, but got put on the ground in both first turns, charged back. Jett had an unreal first moto. Australia: we did it baby, back-to-back.”

Team USA seesawed throughout the event with Eli Tomac finishing fourth in Moto 1 and second in Moto 2. Justin Cooper finished 10th in both of his races with RJ Hampshire crashing on the final lap of Race 2, which drops him from fourth to seventh at the end of that race.

MXGP + MX2

Belgium’s Lucas Coenen earned the holeshot with Ken Roczen closely behind, but a crash in the first couple of turns for the German rider buried him deep in the pack.

Jett Lawrence did what he does so well. A strong start quickly evolved into the lead and Jett held the advantage for all 16 laps of the moto. Seven to eight seconds seems to be the sweet spot for Jett and as soon as he built that lead, he moderated his pace and forced L. Coenen to press hard to finish second. Slovakia’ Tim Gajser rounded out the podium.

Team USA placed both riders in the top 10 with the MXGP (450) pilot Eli Tomac finishing fourth after starting fifth. It was a major improvement from Tomac’s qualification race on Saturday that forced him to overcome a 35th-place start to land ninth in the final rundown.

Justin Cooper started the first race 12th with an eye on outpacing Australia’s MX2 (250) rider, Kyle Webster, behind him. On Lap 5, Cooper moved up to 11th, but when Sacha Coenen fell, he was clipped by Cooper, who became the highest-finishing MX2 rider. Those two riders came together on the white flag lap, which elevated Cooper into the top 10.

France also had a great opening moto with Romain Febvre finishing fifth and Mathis Valin ninth. At the end of the first race, the American and French riders were tied for the lead with Australia only one point behind.

Kyle Webster went down on the first lap.

Complete Results

Open + MX2

Hunter Lawrence made it two-for-two in Moto 2, grabbing the lead early and dominating the race. Midway through the moto, he made a rare mistake in a tight, slick corner leading onto the start straight, but he had such a massive advantage that he never relinquished the lead.

RJ Hampshire was the rider with the most dramatic race in Moto 2. He worked his way from fifth position into second early in the race before he and the SuperMotocross Champion, Jo Shimoda, made contact. Shimoda regained his mount first and remained in second. Hampshire lost a couple of positions and remounted. He made his way back into a podium position before crashing a second time. Hampshire would go down twice more before the race was over and ultimately fell to seventh.

Shimoda maintained his second-place position until the checkers.

Slovenia’s Jan Pancar rounded out the podium in third. He was involved in one of Hampshire’s accidents. Pancar bobbled in the same turn that collected Hunter and Hampshire ran into the back of him.

Fourth-place Liam Everts (Belgium) and Maxime Renaux (France) rounded out the top five.

Cooper finished 10th in the second moto, making Team USA one of the only group to sweep the top 10 in the first two races, but with Hampshire’s late-race crash, the squad fell one position behind Australia in the overall scoring.

Complete Results

MXGP + Open

It took all of one lap for Hunter to take the lead of the final race of the 2025 Motocross of Nations and he was unchallenged for the remainder of the race.

Shimoda earned the holeshot and rode with the leaders for most of the afternoon, but a lack of experience as Shimoda was on the 450 for the first time dropped him behind Tomac and Jett.

Tomac finished second behind Hunter. Tomac had a modest start and moved his way from fifth to fourth on Lap 3. He took over second on Lap 10 after successfully battling Shimoda for the first time. Tomac’s second-place finish in this moto secured second overall via a tiebreaker over France.

Lucas Coenen led the Lawrence brothers on Lap 1, but Hunter when moved up a position to second, Jett fell and dropped outside the top 10. He spent the remainder of the race working his way into third.

Ken Roczen crashed in Turn 2 for the second time.

Hampshire crashed again in the final race and fell from 13th to outside the top 20.

L. Coenen crashed on Lap 8.

Hampshire retired on Lap 11; this will be the position that Team USA drops.

Complete Results

