Haiden Deegan out of Motocross of Nations (MXoN), Justin Cooper in as replacement

Haiden Deegan will not be healthy enough to ride for Team USA in the 2025 Motocross of Nations, to be held this weekend October 3-5 at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana, after breaking his collarbone in a crash with Jo Shimoda in the SuperMotocross League season finale at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Justin Cooper will fill in on the 250 bike.

“I’m really excited to get the call and line up for Team USA this weekend at Ironman,” Cooper said in a news release. “It’s a bummer to see the injuries to both Haiden and Chase (Sexton) these past few weeks, but I’ve done my best to stay ready for this exact scenario. I only have a few days riding on the YZ250F, but I feel really good and was able to get back up to speed quickly. The MXoN has always been an event that I take a lot of pride in, so I can’t wait to get back out there with Eli and RJ and make America proud.”

Deegan was injured midway through the second moto of the season finale in an attempt to take down Shimoda and deny him the championship, but Deegan announced afterward that he would attempt to race for the American team in the annual International event.

“At this point, I have done everything in my power to race this weekend, Deegan said. “I rode today for the first time after my surgery to prepare for MXoN. After riding today and discussing with the team, it became clear that I couldn’t sustain my speeds at a winning level. The team has decided the best option is for me to fully recover and have Justin Cooper fill my spot. I appreciate the opportunity and look forward to representing the USA in the future when I’m healthy.”

Chase Sexton was initially named as one of the three riders for Team USA, but he was forced out of the event with an injury in Las Vegas.

RJ Hampshire was named as his replacement.

