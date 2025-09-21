Jett Lawrence wins the 450 SuperMotocross World Championship for the third time

LAS VEGAS, Nevada: Fighting the effects of illness, Hunter Lawrence won the second moto at the Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway but Jett Lawrence finished second in Moto 2 and scored the overall victory after scoring the Moto 1 win.

Jett remains the only 450 champion in the three-year history of the SuperMotocross World Championship.

“I’m a little confused in the mind right now,” Jett said. “Battling the emotions. I obviously wanted to win this, but also to see [Hunter]. Today he deserved that. He executed two really good starts and is battling with a cold right now. I’m bummed to see him sad because he worked really hard. We both worked hard and half way through, I had some doubts. I couldn’t even catch those guys. Those guys were riding really well, but I had to dig deep and send it. It was either send it or crash at that point.”

Jett spent much of the race outside of second, but he found speed in the closing laps to take second away from Tomac. That was the position he needed to win the title.

Despite winning Moto 2, Hunter finished second overall after a result of third in Moto 1.

Tomac was third overall with results of second and third.

Ken Roczen finished fourth overall with a fifth in Moto 1 and fourth in Moto 2.

Justin Cooper finished fifth overall with a 4-6.

Jett Lawrence won the first moto.

Cooper Webb took the early lead, but Hunter Lawrence took the top spot on Lap 1.

Eli Tomac moved into second around Webb on Lap 3.

Jett moved into third around Webb on Lap 5.

Chase Sexton moved into fourth around Webb on Lap 6.

Sexton crashed on Lap 9.

Jett ran third on Lap 12, but he is two seconds behind Tomac.

Roczen moved to fourth with RJ Hampshire fifth on Lap 12.

Jett took second from Tomac on Lap 13.

In Race Notes

Cooper Webb took the lead in the first half of Lap 1, but Hunter roars back to take the lead at the end of that lap.

Tomac moved into second quickly.

Jett moved around Webb on Lap 5 for third.

Webb continues to fade and allowed Chase Sexton to take fourth on Lap 6.

Even under the weather, Hunter moved extended his lead to 2.8 seconds over Tomac on Lap 8.

Ken Roczen took fifth away from Webb on Lap 7.

Jett is not moving up and is 3.771 seconds behind Hunter. As they ran, Hunter had a nine-point lead in the championship.

Sexton crashed on Lap 9. This is the third season in a row that he’s crashed out of the finale.

Jett finds another gear and closed on Tomac on Lap 12. This position would give him the championship.

Jett made the pass on the following lap.

Hunter hung on to win the race, but with Jett moving into second around Tomac in the closing laps, Jett scores the overall and the 2025 championship.

More SuperMotocross News

Jett Lawrence survives Q1 mistakes in Las Vegas to land on top of 450 qualification

Third-ranked Seth Hammaker sweeps Las Vegas SuperMotocross finale 250 qualification

Hunter Lawrence beats Jett in Las Vegas finale 450 practice

Seth Hammaker sweeps Las Vegas finale 250 practice

Las Vegas Preview

Levi Kitchen defends contact with Haiden Deegan

Maximus Vohland to miss SMX finale with dislocated elbow

St. Louis 450 Results | 250 Results

Hunter Lawrence scores overall 450 SuperMotocross win in St. Louis

Jo Shimoda wins overall in St. Louis, crashes Haiden Deegan crashes in Moto 2

