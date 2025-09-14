2025 St. Louis SuperMotocross (SMX) 450 Moto 2 LIVE Updates: Jett Lawrence earns the holeshot

After getting a poor start in Moto 1, Jett Lawrence earned the holeshot in Moto 2.

Jett Lawrence earned the holeshot.

Hunter Lawrence needed a third-place finish to score the overall. He passed Chase Sexton for the position on Lap 3.

Eli Tomac kept the pressure on Jett on Lap 7 with a 1.9 second gap.

In Race Notes

Jett Lawrence redeemed himself from the poor Moto 1 start with the holeshot in the second race.

Eli Tomac settled into second with Chase Sexton third.

Hunter Lawrence was fourth on the opening lap. He needed to get to third to challenge for the overall win.

More SuperMotocross News

St. Louis 450 Qualification | 250 Qualification

Pain forces Malcolm Stewart to skip Round 2 of SMX playoffs in St. Louis

Austin Forkner dabs knee in St. Louis qualification, doubtful for features

St. Louis 450 Practice | 250 Practice

St. Louis Preview | Betting Guide

Malcolm Stewart intends to mount up for SMX Round 2 in St. Louis

Julien Beaumer faces ‘long road’ after fracturing vertebrae in SMX Round 1

Will third time be the charm for Chase Sexton in the SMX Championship?

Jorge Prado, Monster Energy Kawasaki skip 2025 SMX Playoffs

Aaron Plessinger to skip SMX World Championship Playoffs due to illness

