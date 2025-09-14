 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: TOUR Championship - Final Round
Two world Nos. 1 on Ben Griffin’s heels entering Sunday at Procore
World Track and Field Championships 2025
2025 World Track and Field Championships Results
ATHLETICS-WORLD-2025
Peres Jepchirchir outsprints Tigst Assefa for World Championships marathon title

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_ohiost_td2_jsmith_250913.jpg
Smith snatches the deep ball for a OSU TD
nbc_cfb_mosstd_250913.jpg
Moss makes it a hat trick with third touchdown
nbc_cfb_tamutd3_250913.jpg
A&M’s Moss powers in for second TD vs. Notre Dame

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: TOUR Championship - Final Round
Two world Nos. 1 on Ben Griffin’s heels entering Sunday at Procore
World Track and Field Championships 2025
2025 World Track and Field Championships Results
ATHLETICS-WORLD-2025
Peres Jepchirchir outsprints Tigst Assefa for World Championships marathon title

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_ohiost_td2_jsmith_250913.jpg
Smith snatches the deep ball for a OSU TD
nbc_cfb_mosstd_250913.jpg
Moss makes it a hat trick with third touchdown
nbc_cfb_tamutd3_250913.jpg
A&M’s Moss powers in for second TD vs. Notre Dame

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2025 St. Louis SuperMotocross (SMX) 450 Moto 2 LIVE Updates: Jett Lawrence earns the holeshot

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published September 13, 2025 09:38 PM

After getting a poor start in Moto 1, Jett Lawrence earned the holeshot in Moto 2.

  • Jett Lawrence earned the holeshot.
  • Hunter Lawrence needed a third-place finish to score the overall. He passed Chase Sexton for the position on Lap 3.
  • Eli Tomac kept the pressure on Jett on Lap 7 with a 1.9 second gap.

In Race Notes

Jett Lawrence redeemed himself from the poor Moto 1 start with the holeshot in the second race.

Eli Tomac settled into second with Chase Sexton third.

Hunter Lawrence was fourth on the opening lap. He needed to get to third to challenge for the overall win.

More SuperMotocross News

St. Louis 450 Qualification | 250 Qualification
Pain forces Malcolm Stewart to skip Round 2 of SMX playoffs in St. Louis
Austin Forkner dabs knee in St. Louis qualification, doubtful for features
St. Louis 450 Practice | 250 Practice
St. Louis Preview | Betting Guide
Malcolm Stewart intends to mount up for SMX Round 2 in St. Louis
Julien Beaumer faces ‘long road’ after fracturing vertebrae in SMX Round 1
Will third time be the charm for Chase Sexton in the SMX Championship?
Jorge Prado, Monster Energy Kawasaki skip 2025 SMX Playoffs
Aaron Plessinger to skip SMX World Championship Playoffs due to illness