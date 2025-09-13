Austin Forkner dabs knee in St. Louis qualification, doubtful for Saturday’s features

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SMX 2025 Rd 02 St Louis Jett Lawrence 01 jumps high.jpg
2025 St Louis SuperMotocross 450 Qualification: Jett Lawrence sets early fast lap
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
BMW PGA Championship 2025 - Day Three
European Ryder Cup vice captain co-leads entering final round of BMW PGA Championship
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Chicago Blackhawks
Blackhawks solidify goaltending future, sign Spencer Knight to extension

Top Clips

nbc_ncaaf_locksleyinterview_250913.jpg
Locksley reflects on defeating alma mater Towson
nbc_ncaaf_towsontd_250913.jpg
Kent finds Doss for 84-yard touchdown vs. Maryland
nbc_pl_bowensounddeskreax_250913.jpg
Bowen details West Ham’s struggles against Spurs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SMX 2025 Rd 02 St Louis Jett Lawrence 01 jumps high.jpg
2025 St Louis SuperMotocross 450 Qualification: Jett Lawrence sets early fast lap
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
BMW PGA Championship 2025 - Day Three
European Ryder Cup vice captain co-leads entering final round of BMW PGA Championship
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Chicago Blackhawks
Blackhawks solidify goaltending future, sign Spencer Knight to extension

Top Clips

nbc_ncaaf_locksleyinterview_250913.jpg
Locksley reflects on defeating alma mater Towson
nbc_ncaaf_towsontd_250913.jpg
Kent finds Doss for 84-yard touchdown vs. Maryland
nbc_pl_bowensounddeskreax_250913.jpg
Bowen details West Ham’s struggles against Spurs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Austin Forkner dabs knee in St. Louis qualification, doubtful for Saturday’s features

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published September 13, 2025 03:14 PM

Austin Forkner dabbed his knee in the first qualification session for Round 2 of the SuperMotocross World Championship and is doubtful to line up for Saturday night’s features.

“Just getting a report from the team,” Steven ‘Lurch’ Scott reported on Peacock’s Race Day Live. “He dabbed his knee in [the first] qualification session. He’s got it taped up. They’re doing physical therapy on it right now, but it’s looking doubtful he will be lining up in St. Louis, his hometown race, for Playoff No. 2.”

Forkner returned from injury at the beginning of the Supercross season and rode cautiously for much of the season. He gradually improved and was one of the fastest riders toward the end of Pro Motocross.

Forkner (1:16.079) posted the 14th-fastest lap on the combined practice chart, which was more than two seconds slower than the leader, Haiden Deegan (1:13.863).

He came out in the morning session and posted an almost identical time of 1:16.074 before the incident.

Forkner was peaking at the right time, having finished fifth last week in Round 1 at zMax Dragway in Concord, North Carolina, that elevated him to sixth in championship points.