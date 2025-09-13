Austin Forkner dabs knee in St. Louis qualification, doubtful for Saturday’s features

Austin Forkner dabbed his knee in the first qualification session for Round 2 of the SuperMotocross World Championship and is doubtful to line up for Saturday night’s features.

“Just getting a report from the team,” Steven ‘Lurch’ Scott reported on Peacock’s Race Day Live. “He dabbed his knee in [the first] qualification session. He’s got it taped up. They’re doing physical therapy on it right now, but it’s looking doubtful he will be lining up in St. Louis, his hometown race, for Playoff No. 2.”

Forkner returned from injury at the beginning of the Supercross season and rode cautiously for much of the season. He gradually improved and was one of the fastest riders toward the end of Pro Motocross.

Forkner (1:16.079) posted the 14th-fastest lap on the combined practice chart, which was more than two seconds slower than the leader, Haiden Deegan (1:13.863).

He came out in the morning session and posted an almost identical time of 1:16.074 before the incident.

Forkner was peaking at the right time, having finished fifth last week in Round 1 at zMax Dragway in Concord, North Carolina, that elevated him to sixth in championship points.