Pain forces Malcolm Stewart to skip Round 2 of SuperMotocross playoffs in St. Louis

Malcolm Stewart’s practice crash at zMax Dragway in Concord, North Carolina, continued to have a ripple effect into Round 2 at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri, as continued pain forced his withdrawal from the evening features.

Stewart announced midweek that he intended to mount his bike at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri. He did, but failed to find the comfort or speed he needed. Stewart posted the 13th-fastest lap in the first qualification session and did not line up for Qualification 2.

Stewart crashed late in Q1 and was slow to rise. He completed one more lap after the incident before pulling off the track.

"[I was] able to talk to Nate Ramsey, the team manager, and got the call that Malcolm Stewart will not be racing in Playoff 2,” Peacock.tv’s Steven ‘Lurch’ Scott reported outside the Husqvarna hauler. “His heart was in it; his heart is breaking that he cannot do it for the fans, but physically, he’s in a little bit of pain, and they decided as a team alongside the rider to pull Malcolm Stewart from the race this evening.”

Stewart entered the 2025 SMX playoffs as the No. 3 seed after finishing fourth in Supercross and seventh in the Pro Motocross series. Failing to earn points last week at zMax Dragway dropped Stewart to 12th in the standings.

