Jeffrey Kessler.jpg
23XI Racing, Front Row Motorsports file motion for summary judgment on NASCAR counterclaims
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 13 Towson at Maryland
Washington, Terps dominate in the first half en route to a 44-17 win over Towson
Kansas City Chiefs v Arizona Cardinals - NFL Preseason 2025
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 2: 49ers in flux, Xavier Worthy, Drake London updates

nbc_pl_chegoal2_250913.jpg
Caicedo rockets Chelsea 2-1 ahead of Brentford
nbc_pl_chegoal1_250913.jpg
Palmer strikes Chelsea level with Brentford
nbc_pl_bregoal1_250913.jpg
Schade slots home Brentford’s opener v. Chelsea

Pain forces Malcolm Stewart to skip Round 2 of SuperMotocross playoffs in St. Louis

  • Dan Beaver,
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published September 13, 2025 04:08 PM

Malcolm Stewart’s practice crash at zMax Dragway in Concord, North Carolina, continued to have a ripple effect into Round 2 at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri, as continued pain forced his withdrawal from the evening features.

Stewart announced midweek that he intended to mount his bike at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri. He did, but failed to find the comfort or speed he needed. Stewart posted the 13th-fastest lap in the first qualification session and did not line up for Qualification 2.

Stewart crashed late in Q1 and was slow to rise. He completed one more lap after the incident before pulling off the track.

"[I was] able to talk to Nate Ramsey, the team manager, and got the call that Malcolm Stewart will not be racing in Playoff 2,” Peacock.tv’s Steven ‘Lurch’ Scott reported outside the Husqvarna hauler. “His heart was in it; his heart is breaking that he cannot do it for the fans, but physically, he’s in a little bit of pain, and they decided as a team alongside the rider to pull Malcolm Stewart from the race this evening.”

Stewart entered the 2025 SMX playoffs as the No. 3 seed after finishing fourth in Supercross and seventh in the Pro Motocross series. Failing to earn points last week at zMax Dragway dropped Stewart to 12th in the standings.